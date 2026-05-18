Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez And Michael Fassbender Join Brady Corbet’s Next Film

Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez and Michael Fassbender are officially teaming up for Brady Corbet's next feature film. The yet to be titled film is already generating major buzz after the success of Corbet's Oscar-nominated film The Brutalist.

The casting news surfaced during a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. Blanchett accidentally revealed her involvement while speaking on stage. She said she was “about to work with Brady Corbet on a film.” Variety later confirmed that both Blanchett and Gomez have officially joined the cast alongside Fassbender.

While very little is known about the plot so far, Corbet has previously hinted that the film will be very different from his earlier work.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director described the project as an “X-rated” feature set mainly in the 1970s. He also teased, “The film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it's just predominantly focused on the '70s. The film is really, really genre-defying.”

Reports also suggest the movie will be shot using rare eight-perf 65mm cameras.

Last month, during an appearance at the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival in Dublin, Corbet shared another major detail. He revealed that the script currently runs around 200 pages long. For comparison, The Brutalist had a 165-page script and still ended up with a runtime of more than three hours.

Producer Andrew Morrison is backing the project under the Kaplan Morrison banner. The film will mark Corbet's fourth feature as director following The Childhood of a Leader, Vox Lux and The Brutalist.

The new project also brings together an impressive lineup of stars. While Blanchett remains one of Hollywood's most respected actors after working with filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and David Fincher, Gomez continues to balance acting and music after recent acclaim for Emilia Pérez and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.