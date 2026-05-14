Selena Gomez’s Junk Food Habits Leave Gwyneth Paltrow Shocked

Selena Gomez may be one of the world's biggest music stars, but her eating habits have left some of her biggest fans shocked. During a private recording of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Podcast, singer-producer Benny Blanco shared surprising details about the kind of food his wife enjoys on a regular basis.

According to Blanco, Selena “has the diet of a five year old child,” often choosing meals that are far from healthy.

She enjoys junk food items such as burgers, fries, pizza and meals from the American chain Jack in the Box, which is popular for its burgers, tacos and curly fries, he said. The conversation reportedly left Paltrow shocked as Blanco described Selena's diet plan.

As per Daily Mail, Benny Blanco cited “burgers and fries” as Selena Gomez' favourite food items. He also mentioned that she sometimes enjoys fast food even in the morning.

The music producer added, “This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning.” Gwyneth Paltrow, who was left horrified, said “This is NOT Goop approved.”

Blanco explained that it was very hard to get Selena to eat healthy food. He said the only healthier option she usually agreed to eat was from Goop Kitchen, by Gwyneth Paltrow, which offered meals such as salads, soups, pasta and even pizza with a healthier twist. He also mentioned that Selena enjoys their pizza a lot.

Selena does not really enjoy eating fruits or vegetables, he said, adding that when she orders a healthy dish like a chicken salad, she usually removes the toppings and only eats those parts. The vegetables and greens are often left behind and he ends up eating the remaining salad himself.

The full episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Podcast featuring Benny Blanco is expected to be released in September.