On Wedding Anniversary, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Never Seen Before Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating eight years of togetherness. On this special day, the Duchess of Sussex shared a collection of previously unseen photographs from their 2018 royal wedding festivities. On May 19, she posted two nostalgic photo carousels from their wedding day, offering fans an intimate glimpse into both the formal ceremony at Windsor Castle and the lively evening reception at Frogmore House.

The first set of images captured moments from the daytime ceremony at St. George's Chapel, where Harry and Meghan exchanged vows on May 19, 2018. Among the black-and-white photographs were candid behind-the-scenes shots of the newlyweds relaxing in the chapel cloisters, posing for official portraits and sharing quiet moments together after the ceremony.

One image also featured legendary singer Elton John seated at a piano entertaining guests during the reception in St. George's Hall.

Several of the photographs had previously appeared in the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, while others were released publicly for the first time.

In a second Instagram post, Meghan shared snapshots from their private evening reception at Frogmore House. The images showed Harry and Meghan dancing together, taking centre stage on the dance floor and sharing a passionate kiss surrounded by guests.

Captioning both posts simply, Meghan wrote, “Eight years ago today,” while also crediting photographer Chris Allerton for capturing the memories.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

The madly-in-love couple tied the knot in a star-studded royal ceremony on May 19, 2018. Unlike his older brother, Prince William and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Harry did not get married at Westminster Abbey in London. Instead, he and Meghan opted for a ceremony in the grand chapel at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a minimalist gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, reportedly inspired by the timeless style of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Harry, meanwhile, wore the Blues and Royals military frock coat with permission from the late Queen.

The special day saw members of the royal family, including Harry's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as a pageboy and bridesmaid. The star-studded guest list also included plenty of American A-listers. Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Priyanka Chopra, Abigail Spencer, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams (with his wife, Troian Bellisario) all showed up for the ceremony.