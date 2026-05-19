Kacey Musgraves Shares Honest Dating Advice: “Don't Lower Your Standards”

Kacey Musgraves has shared her thoughts on relationships, loneliness and learning to stay patient during a “Dry Spell”. The country singer-songwriter appeared for an interview on MuchMusic on May 14, where she was asked what advice she would give to someone experiencing longing similar to the one she sings about in her song, Dry Spell.

She had one important piece of advice: Not to settle for less just because they feel lonely. Musgraves said, “Stay patient. Don't lower your standards. Don't get desperate.” She added, "You can have fun, but let's keep the standards high."

The 37-year-old singer released Dry Spell in March as the lead single from her latest album, Middle of Nowhere, which was released on May 1. The song openly talks about a long period without intimacy and includes playful and bold lyrics that was quick to grab the attention of her fans.

Previously, in an interview with Variety, the singer admitted that Dry Spell marked the first time she had openly referenced self-pleasure in her music. She also opened up about her grandmother's reaction to one of the song's cheeky lyrics involving “sitting on the washing machine.”

“I've never talked about self-pleasure before. So that's a first for me: ‘Sitting on the washing machine.' It's not my grandma's favourite line, but it's mine, I guess,” Musgraves shared.

During the conversation with the outlet, the singer also revealed that while she was shooting the music video for the song, her grandmother was rushed to a hospital after she suffered a health scare linked to extremely high blood pressure. “I got a text from my dad that Nana had to be rushed to the hospital: She had a really scary, extremely high blood pressure incident. So I had to leave and I was on the call, crying, like, ‘If Nana lives, she's gonna hate this video!'” she recalled. The singer later confirmed that her grandmother was doing well.

Middle of Nowhere, the seventh studio album recorded by Musgraves, comprises 13 tracks and two bonus songs. It was released on May 1, 2026, through Lost Highway Records. She will be embarking on a tour in support of her new album in August 2026.