Meghan Markle Makes Rare UK Stopover On Way Back To Los Angeles

Meghan Markle has revealed that she recently made a rare stop in the United Kingdom while travelling back to Los Angeles from Geneva. The Duchess of Sussex shared that she passed through Heathrow Airport during her journey. Meghan last officially visited Britain in 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. She also transited through Heathrow in July 2024 while travelling to Nigeria.

Meghan was in Switzerland on Sunday for the World Health Organization's 79th World Health Assembly, held at the United Nations headquarters in Place des Nations. Her visit came two days before her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry. Posting to her Instagram Stories, she also shared the card that the British Airways flight crew gave to her on her return trip to the States.

The card read, "Dearest Harry and Meghan, Wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary, With love, The whole British Airways family." It was also marked 'BA 269' and dated May 18. In the caption, Meghan wrote, "Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday! Appreciate all your memories and kind words,” tagging British Airways alongside a Union Jack emoji.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex told People, "Meghan's flight crew was so lovely on her way back from Geneva. They all came to say happy anniversary and shared their memories of where they were on the day."

"They wrote Harry and Meghan a card and gave them a bottle of champagne and British candies for Harry and the kids. It was very special and so appreciated by Meghan, who wanted to publicly thank them. She was truly so touched," the source added.

Meghan's return flight to Los Angeles was BA 269 from London on Monday. It departed at 3:31 pm, 26 minutes behind schedule and landed in LA at 7:25, indicating she spent time in the British capital during her journey from Geneva. It remains unclear how long she was at Heathrow or if she visited anywhere else in the city. It's also unknown why her connection routed through London, as she could have travelled via Frankfurt, Paris or Barcelona.

Prince Harry has previously stated that he considers it unsafe to bring his family to the UK without full-time armed police protection. The official police protection funded by the public purse for all senior royals was withdrawn from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stepped down from royal duties.