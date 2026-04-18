German Model Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli 'Liking, Then Unliking' Her Pic: "I Feel Bad For Him"

A fresh social media frenzy has erupted around Virat Kohli after fans noticed a ‘like' from his Instagram profile on a post by German influencer LizLaz.

What might have otherwise been a fleeting interaction quickly snowballed into a widely discussed moment online, with screenshots circulating within seconds and drawing intense attention.

What Did LizLaz Say About It?

Reacting to the unexpected spotlight, LizLaz said she was initially delighted but later felt uneasy seeing the situation grow beyond proportion.

“No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually,” Liz told Hindustan Times, adding, “I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him.”

The influencer added that she was unaware of the interaction until it became headline news.

“It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don't even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it," said LizLaz.

An old video of LizLaz expressing her support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru also resurfaced amid the buzz.

She shared that her association with the franchise began during last year's IPL while watching matches with friends from Bengaluru.

“It was obviously the IPL last year, so I started watching with my Bangalorean friends. It was contagious. I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. And obviously, if you support RCB, Virat Kohli is the most exciting player to watch. He's just so good. So I was happy about him liking the picture,” she added.

Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur Like Row

This is not the first time Virat Kohli's social media activity has drawn such attention.

In 2025, a similar situation unfolded when his account reportedly liked a photo of actor and influencer Avneet Kaur, triggering widespread discussion.

At the time, Kohli had issued a clarification, stating, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding".

On the personal front, Kohli is married to actor Anushka Sharma. The couple share two children - Vamika and Akaay.