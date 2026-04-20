Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Spotted At Airport After German Influencer Reacted To Pic Row

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at Bengaluru airport on Sunday. Their everyday appearance soon became a headline after German influencer LizLaz reacted to the picture row unfolded a couple of days ago.

FYI, eagle-eyed fans spotted a like on LizLaz's Instagram post from Virat Kohli's profile, sparking widespread speculation. After the liking-and-unliking row, the German influencer shared her thoughts with the media.

Virat-Anushka's Viral Airport Moments

On Sunday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set couple goals, as always, at the airport.

In one video, Anushka is seen looking at her husband wistfully, prompting posts like "Find someone who looks at you the way Anushka looks at Virat."

More pictures of Virat Anushka from Airport today 👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/HKb5dIHBtJ — S (@kohlifangurl) April 19, 2026

In another video, Virat Kohli is seen holding Anushka's bag while chatting with her on their way to the airport gates.

Several pictures and videos from their airport spotting have gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi pic.twitter.com/8hU0pUeI3f — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 19, 2026

What LizLaz Told Media

Talking about being thrown into the sudden limelight, LizLaz told Hindustan Times, "No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it—I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice? How did they make it news? That was probably not his intention behind it, but still, I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him."

LizLaz admitted that she didn't know the whole thing had spiraled out of proportion.

"It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don't even know when he liked the picture—I learned through the news. So many people found the articles written about me on different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today; people were super excited about it," she said.

An old video of LizLaz expressing her support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru also resurfaced amid the buzz. She shared that she went to watch a match with her Bengaluru fans during last year's IPL season.

Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur Like Row

This is not the first time Virat Kohli's social media activity has sparked spiraling conversation.

In 2025, a similar situation unfolded when his account reportedly liked a photo of actor and influencer Avneet Kaur, triggering widespread discussion.

At the time, Kohli issued a clarification, stating, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Kohli is married to actor Anushka Sharma. The couple shares two children—Vamika and Akaay.