Avneet Kaur Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli Liking Her Instagram Post: "I Obviously Never Forget..."

Actress Avneet Kaur has once again reacted to the viral controversy involving Virat Kohli's brief interaction with one of her Instagram posts. The incident had created a frenzy online, with fan pages and social media users dissecting the cricketer's activity. While Virat has already issued a clarification, Avneet has now made it clear that she prefers to stay focused on her career rather than get carried away by such chatter.

What's Happening

In an interview with India Today, Avneet said she doesn't allow these distractions to affect her. "I just keep working hard, that's what I am focused on, honestly. I just try to better myself in every aspect, not just acting. I try to focus on other things more, and I obviously never forget my dream or that I have to make my parents proud," she shared.

The actress further added, "These are some of the things that I try not to get distracted by, because if I keep focusing on these things, I will not be able to grow, and that's not what I am looking for".

Avneet also credited her mother for being her biggest support system. "She is like my best friend. I share everything with her. She is my motivation; she is my everything. I tell her everything - things which I wouldn't tell anyone else. I tell her those things," she revealed.

At the trailer launch of Love in Vietnam, Avneet had earlier brushed off the chatter, saying, "May the love keep coming".

Background

The controversy first began on April 30, when Avneet uploaded a set of pictures in a green crop top and printed wrap skirt. Fans quickly noticed that Virat Kohli had liked the post before unliking it, sparking a wave of memes and reactions online.

Soon after, Virat issued a clarification through an Instagram Story, writing, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding".

Avneet is currently awaiting the release of her film Love in Vietnam opposite Shantanu Maheshwari, which will arrive in cinemas on September 12.

