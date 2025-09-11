Avneet Kaur Reveals How She Handles Trolls And Controversies: "<i>Mujhe Practice Ho Gayi Hai</i>"

Avneet Kaur is often in the spotlight not just for her acting but also for the controversies that seem to find her. Whether she likes it or not, social media trolls rarely spare her. But how does she actually deal with such situations? In an exclusive chat with NDTV during the promotions of her upcoming film Love in Vietnam, Avneet opened up about her way of handling them.

What's Happening

Avneet, who enjoys massive popularity both on screen and on social media with over 31 million followers, admitted that she has developed her own mechanism to cope with online noise.

Smiling, she said, "Mujhe ab in sab cheezon ko handle karne ki practice ho gayi hai. Main bachpan se hi is field mein active hoon, is dauran maine aise pressure ko aksar dekha hai. Isiliye main unpar dhyaan dene ki jagah apne kaam par zyada focus karti hoon. (I have now practiced how to handle all this. Since childhood, I have been in this field and have often seen such pressure. That's why instead of paying attention to it, I focus more on my work.)"

Her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari added a fun twist to the conversation. He said, "Avneet switch off kar deti hai. Woh kaafi strong hai aur aise situations mein tension ko filter karna jaanti hai. Usko jo baatein nahi sunnani hoti, uske liye jaise switch off kar deti hai. (Avneet just switches off. She is very strong and knows how to filter tension in such situations. For the things she doesn't want to listen to, it's like she simply switches off.)"

Background

Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari are currently busy promoting their upcoming Indo-Vietnamese romantic drama film Love in Vietnam. Directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 12, 2025. During promotions, Avneet candidly revealed how she has learned to deal with controversies and online trolling that come her way.

Recently, Avneet was trolled after one of her pictures was liked and then unliked by cricketer Virat Kohli. The incident quickly went viral, and she found herself at the receiving end of unnecessary chatter on social media. At the trailer launch of the film, Avneet had earlier brushed off the chatter, saying, "May the love keep coming".

The actress further clarified that she prefers to stay focused on her work instead of the noise surrounding her personal life.