Avneet Kaur Spotted With Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, His Wife At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple. Internet Is Clueless

Avneet Kaur continues to grab headlines. This time, she was spotted with Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple. The internet is curious about what Avneet Kaur was doing with the cricketer couple.

What's Happening

Ahead of the Australia T20 2025 series, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple with his wife, Devisha Shetty, to seek blessings. The cricketer shared a video on his Instagram on Monday.

In the viral video, Avneet Kaur is seen seated with the couple at the temple.

Avneet herself shared several pictures on her Instagram from her visit. She visited the temple to mark her birthday.

She captioned the pictures, "Taking blessings from lord shiva on my birthday... Har Har Mahadev." However, her album doesn't feature Suryakumar Yadav and his wife.

In the comments section of Suryakumar Yadav's post, the internet wanted to know what Avneet was doing there.

"Woh Avneet thii kya side mei (Was it Avneet on the side)," one wrote, with another mentioning, "Yes... Virat made her more famous."

"Avneet kya kar rahi hai inke saath (What is Avneet doing with them)," one wrote, while another asked, "Was it Avneet behind them?"

"Wait a minute... Avneet," wrote another.

Avneet's Virat Kohli Row

Earlier this year, Avneet made headlines when cricket star Virat Kohli liked a picture of her on a fan page.

Later, Virat took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Avneet's Recent Project

Avneet was most recently seen in Love in Vietnam. It's a cross-cultural romantic drama starring Shantanu and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.