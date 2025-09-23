Video Of Body Builder Flexing Muscles At Ujjain Temple Complex Sparks Row

The sacred Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has once again come under the spotlight for inappropriate behaviour on its premises. A video of a bodybuilder posing bare chested at the Mahakal Mahalok complex surfaced on Instagram, drawing strong criticism from devotees and raising fresh concerns about discipline at the revered shrine.

The video, uploaded about a week ago from an account named Golu Banjara, shows a young man in just a saffron dhoti, flexing his muscles and posing for the camera in front of onlookers, including young women.

The clip, edited with a film song, went viral on social media earlier this week.

Temple authorities have taken note of the matter.

"The incident is being investigated. Action will be taken once the facts are verified," said Ashish Falwadia, assistant administrator of the Mahakal Temple.

The reel also appears to show some security personnel casually interacting with the youth, raising questions about vigilance at the site.

This is not the first such incident at the Mahakal complex.

In recent months, videos of visitors dancing, celebrating birthdays with cakes, and making casual reels in inappropriate attire have surfaced online despite the temple administration's repeated warnings. Employees of a private firm hired for security have often been tasked with preventing such activities, yet enforcement appears to remain lax.

About the video clip, Hindu Jagran Manch leader Arjun Bhadoria said, "This temple is a symbol of faith and culture. Unfortunately, people are treating it like a picnic spot. Despite the presence of security, such reels are being made. Bodybuilding or such displays have no place inside the temple premises".

