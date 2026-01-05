Ujjain Priest Survives Near-Fatal Cut By Chinese Manja: All About Kite String Injuries

A priest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain underwent a two-hour surgery after a Chinese kite string slashed his throat while he was riding a motorcycle. The victim, Vinay Tiwari (21), sustained deep cuts across his throat in the accident on Sunday. He was also administered 10 stitches, said the doctor. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Dr Ashu Verma, who treated Vinay Tiwari, said that the injury was life-threatening: "The string had penetrated deep into the neck. During a two-hour operation, we carefully removed the embedded kite string and administered 10 stitches. Any delay could have been fatal." The priest's condition is reported to be stable.

Speaking to IANS, investigation officer of Mahakal police station S.L. Kanoje, said, "Tiwari received injury and got some sutures to close the severe wound. He is now reported to be out of danger, though under close observation."

Similar incidents have occurred in the past due to the use of Chinese kite string, also known as manja. Keeping this in mind, the Ujjain district administration had imposed a complete ban on the sale, storage, and use of the dangerous synthetic string ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, when kite flying peaks. Not just Ujjain, this prohibition also exists in most urban centres across Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have seized Chinese manja from shops in the vicinity.

Given the fact that Makar Sankranti witnesses a rise in kite flying with the help of manja across large parts of the nation, especially states like Gujarat, knowing how to prevent kite string injuries and getting first aid is critical.

Injuries From Kite Strings

Chinese manja is known to have caused several injuries and fatalities in the past. This happens because the string is made of nylon, which is then coated with powdered glass. The manja can cause serious injuries. With Makar Sankranti ahead, authorities have appealed for responsible celebrations during the upcoming kite festival and emphasised on the use of cotton threads only.

Kite string injuries can range from minor cuts to severe, life-threatening ones, especially to the neck and face of motorcyclists and pedestrians. These injuries usually cause lacerations, deep tissue damage, nerve or vessel transection, and even fatalities. Some people might also have secondary injuries causing falls, leading to fractures or head trauma.

Precautions To Prevent Kite String Injuries

When you're flying kites, do so in open and flat areas away from roads, crowds, power lines, and flyovers. This will help reduce accidental entanglements.

Wear protective gloves, full sleeves, and goggles.

Use colourful and marked cotton strings instead of sharp Chinese manja.

Drive or ride slowly in kite-flying zones, supervise children closely, and let go of kites in strong winds or tangles.

First Aid Steps

Gently remove any embedded string fragments without pulling hard.

Rinse the wound thoroughly with cool running water and sterile gauze to clear debris and bacteria.

Apply firm direct pressure for 10 minutes to stop bleeding. Cover the wound with a clean bandage or butterfly closures for shallow cuts.

For deep lacerations, neck injuries, or heavy bleeding, seek immediate medical help to check for tendon, nerve, or vessel damage.

(With IANS inputs)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.