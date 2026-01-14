Kite Strings Pose Severe Risk: Doctor Shares Essential Measures To Prevent Manjha Injuries

Kite flying has long been celebrated as a joyful tradition, However, the reality today is far more troubling. What was once a harmless leisure activity has increasingly become a dangerous practice, with the sharp, glass and metal coated kite string known as manjha causing severe injuries and even deaths among humans and birds.

The dangers of manjha are not theoretical. Over the past 15 years, multiple life threatening injuries due to manjha have been reported. Public outrage after the deaths of two children in Delhi in 2016 prompted the capital's government to ban the production, storage, and sale of glass or metal coated kite threads. In 2017, the National Green Tribunal extended restrictions nationwide, directing state governments to enforce a ban on "Chinese manjha," a synthetic nylon thread coated with glass. Yet enforcement remains inconsistent, and many offenders escape accountability.

The way kite fights happen in the sky, shows how risky they can be. When one string is cut, the fallen kite drifts away with its loose thread hanging dangerously. These loose strings can catch on people walking or riding two wheelers, sometimes wrapping around their necks and causing serious injuries or even death.

While some injuries are minor and go unreported, the cumulative toll is significant. Youngsters chasing severed kites often risk their lives by speeding through traffic, climbing walls, or running across rooftops. Falls from terraces and collisions on busy roads add to the list of accidents linked to kite flying.

The threat extends beyond humans. Birds are frequent victims of manjha, with thousands of cases reported annually. Severed strings often hang from trees or electric wires, trapping birds that struggle silently until rescued or succumb to injuries.

Manjha also poses serious electrical hazards. Metal coated strings can cause fires and power cuts when they come into contact with overhead cables. In some cases, people have been electrocuted after kite strings tangled with live wires. Such incidents highlight how using Chinese manjha can escalate into life threatening danger.

Kite String Injuries: What You Should Know

Flying kites may look harmless, but the sharp manjha (glass coated string) can cause serious injuries.

1. Direct injuries (primary impact): The string can wrap around the neck, leading to cuts, deep wounds, or even fatal injuries. Hands and fingers are also at risk of cuts while handling the thread.

2. Indirect injuries (secondary impact): If the string gets tangled around someone's feet, they may fall and suffer fractures. In some cases, pillion riders on two wheelers have been thrown off balance, leading to dangerous head or chest injuries.

One of the most severe problems is vascular trauma - when the string cuts blood vessels in the neck or limbs.

Kite flying is meant to be joyful, but a few precautions can make it safer for everyone:

1. Pick the right spot

Choose wide, open areas like parks or fields. Stay away from busy roads, crowded lanes, tall trees, and especially power lines.

2. Watch the weather

Strong or unpredictable winds can make kites harder to control and increase the chance of accidents. It's best to wait for calmer conditions.

3. Handle with care

Protect your hands by wearing gloves or finger caps. Using a sturdy reel or handle also helps prevent cuts and makes flying easier.

4. Keep strings safe

When not in use, store kite strings properly so children or pets don't get tangled or hurt.

5. Avoid dangerous threads

Skip glass coated or metallic strings. Instead, use cotton or eco friendly options that are safer for people, animals, and the environment.

6. Stay clear of electricity

Never try to pull down a kite stuck on wires or poles. Metallic strings can conduct electricity and cause serious injuries.

7. Don't overstretch

Pulling the string too hard can make it snap suddenly, which may injure you or someone nearby.

As festivals like Makar Sankranti and Baisakhi approach, the hope is that kite flying can remain a pleasurable tradition without turning into a deadly risk. The joy of watching colourful kites dance in the sky should not come at the cost of human lives, bird safety, or public infrastructure. With stronger enforcement, public awareness, and responsible participation, kite flying can once again be celebrated as a safe and festive activity rather than a source of tragedy.

(Dr. Devender Singh, Sr. Consultant Vascular & Endo Vascular Surgeon, Clinical Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

