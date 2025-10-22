2 Priests Clash Over Turban At Mahakal Temple In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

In an incident that has sparked outrage among devotees and seers alike, a heated argument inside the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple escalated into a physical fight between two priests on Wednesday morning.

The confrontation, captured on video, has triggered widespread condemnation and prompted the temple administration to launch an investigation.

The incident occurred around 8 am, when Mahant Mahavir Nath of Rinmukteshwar Temple entered the sanctum sanctorum to pray, accompanied by Saint Shankar Nath from Gorakhpur.



According to eyewitnesses, he was wearing a pheta -- a traditional saffron turban -- often worn by saints to hold their matted hair in place.

However, priest Mahesh Sharma, who was on duty inside the sanctum, objected to the Mahant wearing a turban, citing temple tradition that prohibits headgear or crowns in the presence of Lord Mahakal.

When Mahavir Nath refused to remove his pheta, the argument escalated. What began as a verbal spat soon turned into pushing, shoving, and abuse right inside the sanctum, forcing nearby devotees to step back in panic.

The fight continued from the threshold of the garbhagriha (inner sanctum) to the Koti Tirtha Kund, an adjoining area within the temple complex.

Following the incident, both sides traded serious accusations.

"Sadhus wear a pheta to keep their jata (dreadlocks) tied. But priest Mahesh Sharma tried to forcibly remove it and pushed the saint who accompanied me. He misbehaved in the sanctum and insulted the tradition of saints," Mahant Mahavir Nath said.

On the other hand, priest Mahesh Sharma maintained that he was merely upholding temple decorum. "No one, not even a king, can wear a crown or turban in front of Baba Mahakal. The Mahant refused to follow the rule, started pushing me, and used abusive language. I even fell during the argument," he said.

The clash has divided the temple community. Saints and priests, angered by the incident, gathered at Mahant Rameshwar Das Ji Ashram and demanded strict action against the priest.

Pir Mahant Ramnath Maharaj, the head priest of Bhartrihari Caves, urged temple authorities to release CCTV footage of the sanctum to reveal who initiated the fight.

"We want the footage made public. Let the truth come out who abused, who pushed, and who disrespected Mahakal," he said.

Meanwhile, other temple priests have rallied in support of Mahesh Sharma, saying he acted according to long-standing temple customs.

Temple administrator Pratham Kaushik confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"We are examining CCTV footage and statements from both sides. Appropriate action will be taken once the facts are clear," Kaushik said.