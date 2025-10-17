Ujjain Brothers Buy Rs 40 lakh BSF Plane To Turn It Into A Five-Room Luxury Hotel

Ujjain is about to get a new kind of flight experience: one that doesn't leave the ground.

As the temple town readies for the opening of its new airport, two local brothers bought a massive retired BSF aircraft, not to fly, but to transform into a luxury five-room stay.

The Brothers Who Bought A Plane

Virendra and Pushpendra Kushwaha, who run Ananta Village Farm Stay in Shankarpur, have bought a decommissioned Border Security Force cargo aircraft through a BSF tender in Delhi for about Rs 40 lakh.

The plane, reportedly an Avro model, has reached Ujjain.

For the Kushwahas, this isn't their first brush with aviation. They'd earlier purchased a helicopter, but this time they're taking their passion for innovation to a new scale.

The brothers have spent another Rs 5.5 lakh to transport the aircraft from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh, where it will be permanently stationed at their farmhouse and converted into a hotel with five-star-like amenities.

From Scrapyard To Luxury Cabin Stay

Once restored, the aircraft will offer five luxury cabins equipped with all modern comforts while preserving the aviation layout for authenticity. The plane will also be open for photo shoots, events, and pre-wedding shoots - turning it into an experience space for travellers and locals alike.

Speaking about the plan, one of the brothers said, “I bought this as scrap. If a vendor comes to buy I will sell it. Otherwise, I plan to convert it into a hotel. I will make rooms inside it."

The plane, decommissioned in 2009, will not only offer accommodation but also serve as a novel attraction for tourists and locals.

A First For Ujjain's Hospitality Scene

According to local reports, the brothers plan to retain the exterior structure of the aircraft while converting the interiors into spacious, air-conditioned rooms with aviation-inspired decor. Plans for a small cafe; and open garden area around the aircraft are also in discussion, designed to complete the immersive experience.

The plane will have a swimming pool underneath.

Virendra and Pushpendra Kushwaha said that with millions of pilgrims expected to visit Ujjain for Simhastha 2028, they wanted to offer something unique.

As part of this plan, the brothers will shift the aircraft to their farmhouse on Maksi Road and convert it into a hotel with luxury rooms built inside.

The project is expected to take around a year to complete. The cockpit will retain its pilot seat, allowing visitors to pose for photographs in pilot uniforms. Interestingly, Indore already has two aircraft converted into themed restaurants - but Ujjain's will be the first to offer an actual stay experience.

The timing of the project couldn't be better. With Ujjain's airport expected to open soon, the city's tourism potential is growing fast. The Kushwahas believe their grounded aircraft hotel will offer something new for both pilgrims and tourists - a stay that blends novelty, comfort, and a touch of adventure.

Across India, aviation-themed dining and stays have started to take off - from a Boeing 737 turned restaurant in Ludhiana to an Airbus cafe in Kolkata - but a full-fledged aircraft stay in Madhya Pradesh will be the first of its kind.