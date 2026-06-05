King Charles To Prince William, Who’s Attending Peter Phillips’ Royal Wedding

A major royal family gathering is expected to take place this weekend as Peter Phillips prepares to marry his fiance, Harriet Sperling, in the Cotswolds. The wedding is already attracting attention due to its star studded guest list, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Although the ceremony will not be an official state event, it is expected to be one of the biggest royal family celebrations in recent years. Reports suggest that several senior royals are expected to attend, at the same time, some names are not expected to be there, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

A source close to Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling told HELLO, “Peter and Harriet's wedding is an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds. It's an area where they grew up and is very special to them both.

“When and whether Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had been invited, it was probably not deemed appropriate to invite them. It's Peter and Harriet's special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day.”

Revealing the reason behind Prince Harry's absence, the insider said, “Peter and Harry haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn't been invited.”

Although it has not been officially confirmed, GB News reports suggest that Peter Phillips' former wife, Autumn Kelly, may also attend the wedding. Peter and Autumn married in 2008 and divorced in 2021. They share two daughters, Savannah and Isla, who are both expected to play a role in the celebrations. While Peter is preparing to marry Harriet Sperling, Autumn is in a long term relationship with Irish businessman Donal Mulryan.

Several members of Peter Phillips' family are also expected to attend. These include his parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, as well as his stepfather, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

His sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are also expected to be there. Prince William and Princess Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will also join the celebrations.