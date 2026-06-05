Jon Cryer Makes Shocking Pay Disclosure About Two And A Half Men

Two and a Half Men was one of the biggest comedy shows on television, but its leading stars were not paid the same amount during its run. Years after the sitcom ended, Jon Cryer has once again spoken about the large pay gap between his salary and Charlie Sheen.

Despite the difference, Cryer says being part of the sitcom changed his life in ways he never expected. The actor recently revealed that it continues to provide him with a strong income even today.

Speaking with Page Six, Jon Cryer said, “It still is an engine that's producing an astonishing amount of money. But it's not [from] residuals as much. Although, there is still, there are still residual payments that are substantial. It's mostly because over the course of the years, I was able to get some percentage of the show.”

Cryer said that being part of a successful show had a major impact on his life. He explained that he feels lucky because he did not grow up with a lot of money and understands how rare such opportunities are.

According to Cryer, the financial stability he gained from the sitcom removed many worries, including concerns about paying bills. Instead of taking jobs only for financial reasons, he can now focus on projects that he genuinely enjoys and finds meaningful.

In the Netflix documentary about Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer had spoken about the large difference between their salaries during Two and a Half Men. He explained that at the time, Sheen was dealing with many personal problems while also negotiating a new contract for the show.

Cryer felt that the situation worked in Sheen's favour because the network was eager to keep him on the series. He explained that CBS had already committed to future seasons of the show, so the company was willing to spend a huge amount of money to make sure Sheen stayed. Meanwhile, Cryer said his own life was stable at the time, but his salary remained much lower.