Post Malone Slumps To Ground, Lights A Cigarette And Stares Blankly Into Crowd At Recent Concert

Post Malone's recent performance at a concert has sparked widespread concern among fans. Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, behaved erratically on stage. In a video going viral, the chart-topping artist was captured appearing unsteady during a performance before slumping to the ground and lighting a cigarette mid-song.

After remaining on the stage floor briefly, the 30-year-old got back to his feet and walked towards the edge of the stage, where he stood staring blankly into the crowd before spitting into the air.

One X user, Dr Jebra Faushay, shared the footage and compared the scene to late singer Amy Winehouse's struggles before her death in 2011.

“Reminding me of Amy Winehouse on her worst day, here is Post Malone lying on the ground, lighting a cigarette,” Faushay wrote. “Then he walks around like a 90-year-old man who lost his shoes and needs a chiropractic adjustment. Should we be worried?”

The clip quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread reactions. While Post Malone is known for his unconventional stage presence and playful antics, many suggested this appearance felt different and showed concern for the singer's wellbeing.

“Bro needs help. Fame and money aren't everything and doesn't bring happiness. He doesn't seem happy to me,” a user commented.

Another wrote, “He's looking pretty rough these days.”

Others pointed to recent changes to his touring schedule, with one fan commenting, “Maybe this is the reason that he cancelled his performances. I hope he can get some help.”

Post Malone's BIG ASS Stadium Tour

The concern comes after the singer postponed the opening weeks of his BIG ASS Stadium Tour with fellow performer Jelly Roll last month. The tour was originally scheduled to begin on May 13 but was delayed until June 9 to allow the musician more time to complete work on his upcoming double album, The Eternal Buzz.

At the time, Post Malone addressed the delay in an Instagram Story, saying he had promised fans new music but needed additional time to finish the project before heading out on tour.

“We ain't ready for tour just yet, so I'm making the decision to push the tour back about three weeks to get this music done,” he wrote.

Post Malone's Journey

He first rose to prominence in 2015 after independently releasing White Iverson on SoundCloud. The breakthrough landed him a major-label deal and kicked off his music career.

Since then, he has become one of music's biggest stars, blending hip-hop, pop and country influences across a string of successful releases. His hit single Sunflower, featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, became one of the most commercially successful songs of his career. He has also collaborated with major artists, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2024 about the pressures of fame, Post Malone admitted he was grateful not to experience the same level of scrutiny faced by some of the world's biggest stars.

“I can't even imagine being at their level, it must suck. That's so much pressure,” he said.