Singer Post Malone Pays $2 Million For Rare Magic: The Gathering Card

American rapper and singer Post Malone purchased a rare collectable game card for the table-top fantasy game Magic: The Gathering (MTG) for $2 million.

The card is part of the game's "The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth" crossover event, which features a wide array of cards based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy universe. While other One Ring cards exist, a unique version of the card featuring gold foil and text from the Black Speech of Sauron (a form of Elvish created by Tolkien) was created to truly be the "one ring to rule them all," The Dallas Morning News said.

A video of Post Malone receiving the card was posted on social media platforms by a user named Brook Trafton. Mr Trafton claims that he found the one-of-a-kind card, writing that Post Malone was "the first person who came to mind" after he found it.

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone@wizards_magic you've changed my life. Things like this don't happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg#oneringpic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

Mr Trafton called the sale "life-changing". "As a lifetime player of the game, he tells BBC News that finding the card was a "childhood dream".

"I was overwhelmed with joy and emotion," he says. "How can someone like me actually find something so astronomical?"

Post Malone gave Mr Trafton a beer to celebrate and the sale was officially finalised the day before Mr Trafton's 37th birthday.

"It was so magical," Mr Trafton says. "I'm not going to lie. I cried a little bit. I cried a lot."

The singer, whose birth name is Austin Richar Post, previously spent $800,000 on another rare MTG card.

Meanwhile, the singer has lost around 55 pounds (nearly 25 kg) and revealed the secret behind his body transformation. Appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Mr Malon confessed that he cut out one item in particular from his diet that helped him lose weight.

"Soda is so bad. It's good but so bad," Post Malone shared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast earlier this week. However, the singer, whose birth name is Austin Richar Post, also added that he still occasionally rewards himself with an ice-cold soda, if he puts a stellar performance.

"[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice," he said, adding that he allows himself to drink the cola in moderation.