Singer Post Malone Reveals He Lost Nearly 25 Kg By Avoiding One Popular Drink

Post Malone used to weigh 240 pounds (nearly 109 kg).

American rapper and singer Post Malone recently lost around 55 pounds (nearly 25 kg) and has finally revealed the secret behind his body transformation. Appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Mr Malon confessed that he cut out one item in particular from his diet that helped him lose weight.

"Soda is so bad. It's good but so bad," Post Malone shared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast earlier this week. However, the singer, whose birth name is Austin Richar Post, also added that he still occasionally rewards himself with an ice-cold soda, if he puts a stellar performance.

"[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice," he said, adding that he allows himself to drink the cola in moderation.

Further, Mr Malone admitted how much he weighed before and after his efforts. He said that he used to weigh 240 pounds (nearly 109 kg) before he cut soda from his diet. Without having the sugary drink, he said that his weight dropped 185 pounds (almost 84 kg).

Mr Malone's revelation about his weight comes after his fans began to speculate that he was doing drugs when they noticed his dramatic body transformation. In April, the singer also clarified on Instagram that he is not doing drugs.

"I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs, I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he wrote.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel," he added.

Post Malone is well-known for his songs like 'Sunflower', 'I Like you', 'Rockstar', 'White Iverson', 'Goodbye', and others. He is also the recipient of multiple awards including three American Music Awards, ten Billboard Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.