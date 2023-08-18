Rapper Young Capone, Missing Since Last Month, Has Died: Publicist

Young Capone was also known to fans as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa.

Atlanta rapper Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has died after he was reportedly feared missing, according to his publicist. He was 35.

Without sharing the cause of his death, his publicist, Aleesha Carter, announced Capone's death in an Instagram post.

"This is with a heavy heart that I'm even posting this. We make magic when we strategically put out projects, always," her post began.

She continued: "Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, aka Rara, was one of my first hip-hop and Rap clients, and I can't believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing."

"A friend...a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP," her statement read.

The Instagram post also featured a segment from his music video with Mario, "Choosin," as well as artwork paying tribute to the Atlanta-based rapper.

Capone, whose real name was Rodriguez Smith, had been missing from Chicago since July. It remains unclear whether he reappeared before his death or the reasons behind his disappearance.