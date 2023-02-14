Singer Post Malone Denied Entry Into Australian Bar Because Of His Tattoos: ''I've Never...''

The 'Sunflower' singer is heavily tattooed

American rapper and singer Post Malone was denied entry into a swanky rooftop bar in Perth, Australia on Saturday for violating the establishment's dress code, Page Six reported. The QT Hotel in Perth has a strict dress code that prohibits "face, neck, and offensive tattoos".

Notably, the 'Sunflower' singer is heavily tattooed and nearly has a dozen tattoos on his face. He sports the words 'Always Tired' under his eyes, a barbed wire across his hairline, two aces of spade cards on the corner of his forehead and a thin sword on his cheek. His above-the-brow tattoo depicts the words 'Stay Away'.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old rapper and his entourage attempted to enter the hotel's popular rooftop bar when a security guard rejected him for violating the venue's dress code.

"They turned me away for my tattoos. I've never really experienced anything like that," the 27-year-old singer told the West Australian Monday.

After being turned away, the rapper visited the nearby 18 Knots Rooftop Bar on Perth's waterfront where he bought drinks for his fans and interacted with them.

Meanwhile, shortly after the incident, the 5-star QT hotel "sincerely apologized" for the misunderstanding.

"At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognised for this for many years. However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected," the statement read.

The singer had been visiting Australia as a support act for California rock band 'The Red Hot Chilli Peppers'. He performed a concert at Optus Stadium with the band on Sunday, as per a People report.

The rapper whose real name is Austin Richard Post is well-known for his songs like 'Sunflower', 'I Like you', 'Rockstar', 'White Iverson', 'Goodbye', and others. He is also the recipient of multiple awards including three American Music Awards, ten Billboard Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.