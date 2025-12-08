Guwahati Gears Up For Singer Post Malone's Concert Today, 20,000 Tickets Sold

American singer-rapper Post Malone will perform in Guwahati on Monday, officials said.

According to the state tourism department, more than 20,000 tickets for the concert have already been sold, and many more are still showing an interest in buying the tickets for the show.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X, said, ''Post Malone performing in Guwahati is more than a concert. It's a milestone in Assam's rise as a true cultural hub''.

''There was a time when fans flocked to Shillong for rock shows. Today, Guwahati takes centre stage, marking a new beginning for our cultural journey'', Sarma added.

Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Guwahati City Police, municipal corporation, and other departments are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the show.

The Assam government had approved a new policy in May this year for promoting 'concert tourism' with Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat as hub and also joined hands with Bigtree Entertainment, which operates online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to organise various national and international musical concerts in the state.

Austin Richard Post, known professionally as Post Malone, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor. His music blends various genres, including pop, hip-hop, rap, R&B (Rhythm and Blues), and country.

