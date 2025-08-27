Comic Con India Debuts In Guwahati This November, Opening Its First Northeast Chapter

Comic Con India is launching its first-ever Northeast edition in Guwahati on November 22-23, 2025, with tickets now live on the District app and event details listed on Comic Con India's official site and partner announcements.

What And When

In case you don't know what a comic con is, let us give you a quick crash course. A comic book convention, commonly known as a comic con, is a fan event dedicated to comic books and their culture, where enthusiasts (often cosplaying as their favorite character) come together to interact with creators, industry experts, and fellow fan.

The first edition was held in New Delhi in 2011 and over the years has expanded to other major cities in India such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad and Kolkata.

The Guwahati edition will run on Saturday-Sunday, November 22 and 23, 2025, with tickets available via the District app; listings and season information are also reflected on Comic Con India channels and media partners.

Multiple trade and events outlets confirm the 22-23 November window and District ticketing, aligning with the 2025-26 season rollout.

Why Guwahati, Why now

Agoda's New Horizons ranking identifies Guwahati as India's fastest-growing destination for international visitors, citing improved connectivity and gateway status to the Northeast, strengthening the case for a marquee pop-culture festival in the city.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, the company that owns Comic Con frames Guwahati as a "long overdue chapter" for the Northeast, celebrating the region's creative fire - from the colours of Bihu to the elegance of Mekhela Sador - and offering a home stage for cosplay and pop culture communities that have long travelled nationwide to be seen.

He adds the aim is for young creators, cosplayers, artists, and gamers, to walk into Guwahati Comic Con and feel a sense of belonging and future in the culture.

Adding to this, Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, commented, "Our expansion into Guwahati is not just about adding another city, it is about celebrating every fandom and building authentic experiences. We are committed to keeping Comic Con accessible and we want people from across the country to be able to celebrate this fandom culture. With gaming, cosplay, music, and comics at its heart, this season will resonate deeply with the energetic youth culture of the Northeast."

What To Expect

The festival brings a dynamic mix of comics, anime, cosplay, gaming, music, and creator showcases tailored to Gen Z and millennial audiences, with spaces for artists and illustrators to exhibit, sell, and get feedback. Esports and gaming zones add experiential energy, complementing the cultural blend that spans from Bihu beats to K-pop playlists and anime-inspired cosplay.

Key Points To Remember