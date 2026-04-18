IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Flight Schedules Amid Bad Weather In Delhi

IndiGo issued a passenger travel advisory notifying flyers of the likely impact on flights amid bad weather in Delhi.

"Bad weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve," IndiGo said in a post on X on Friday.

According to the advisory, passengers have been requested to stay updated on the status of their flight on the website.

Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules.



We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 17, 2026



"If you are travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority," the airline stated.

Residents of the national capital witnessed a sudden change in the weather as heavy rainfall struck several parts of the city.

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, issued on April 17, 2026, Delhi is expected to experience a brief period of atmospheric instability followed by a week of sustained high temperatures. For the immediate evening and night of April 17, the IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph across the NCR.

As the week progresses, the IMD forecast indicates that the brief reprieve from the rain will give way to dry and hot conditions. From April 18 through April 19, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, which will transition into mainly clear skies from April 20 to April 23. During this period, maximum temperatures are projected to remain high, fluctuating between 39°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures will settle between 20°C and 24°C.

The IMD notes that these temperatures are "appreciably above normal" for this time of year. While the department does not officially forecast a heatwave during the next seven days, they have flagged a moderate health concern for vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases. To mitigate the impact of the heat, the IMD suggests that residents avoid direct sun exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothing, use head coverings like hats or umbrellas, and maintain high levels of hydration by drinking water frequently.

IMD scientist Dr Shashi Kant, while speaking to ANI, said, "In Delhi, temperatures between 39 and 42 were recorded in the last 24 hours, with a maximum of 41.4 noted. This is 2-4 degrees above normal... Today, there is a likelihood of relief from the heat in northwest India. In central India, heatwave conditions may persist for the next 3 days, after which there will be a change in the weather..."

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