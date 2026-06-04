Video: Lufthansa Boeing 787's Nose Gear Collapses At Airport, Several Injured

A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 aircraft suffered a nose landing gear collapse while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday, injuring several staff members and forcing authorities to launch an investigation into the incident.

The aircraft's front section suddenly dropped onto the tarmac while it was stationary at the gate. Video footage circulating online showed the jet's nose dipping sharply, with a panel appearing to come loose as the aircraft settled onto the ground.

Lufthansa said no passengers were on board at the time.

"Passengers had not yet boarded," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The airline said crew members and ground personnel were on the aircraft when the incident occurred.

"Several staff members were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment," the company added.

Emergency vehicles were seen surrounding the widebody aircraft after the collapse, according to Reuters. The jet was scheduled to operate flight LH450 from Frankfurt to Los Angeles.

Lufthansa said it has begun looking into what caused the incident. "We are currently investigating the exact circumstances with the relevant authorities," the company added.

A Boeing spokesperson said the manufacturer was aware of the incident and was assisting the airline but declined to provide additional details.

The affected aircraft, registered D-ABPQ, is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The model is among the newer additions to Lufthansa's fleet as the airline works to replace older, less fuel-efficient aircraft and streamline operations.

According to reports, the jet had only entered regular commercial service in mid-January 2026. Lufthansa has also set up a crisis management team and said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.

