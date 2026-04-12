Lufthansa Pilots Announce 2-Day Strike Over Salary, Affecting Over 1 Lakh Passengers

Lufthansa Strike Update: Lufthansa pilots have announced a two-day strike from Monday (April 13) in a dispute over pensions and working conditions, forcing the airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leaving thousands of passengers stranded, DW reported. After the strike was announced, the "Lufthansa Strike Update" became a trending topic on Google Trends and gained significant traction with affected users seeking the latest flight-related information from Google.

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Time and expected impact of the strike

The strike, led by pilot unions, is expected to run from 12:01 am (local time) on Monday through to 11:59 pm (local time) on Tuesday, the union said.

The strike would affect air travel across Europe as Germany's flagship carrier cancelled hundreds of flights on both domestic and international routes. Disruptions have been reported at major hubs like Frankfurt and Munich. According to the report, around 800 flights were cancelled, which affected about 100,000 passengers.

Travellers have faced long queues, last-minute rescheduling and uncertainty, especially during peak travel periods. Lufthansa has advised passengers to check flight statuses regularly and, where possible, avoid airport travel unless their flight is confirmed.

As per news agency AFP, the union said that given the situation in the Middle East, flights to certain destinations, including Azerbaijan, Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, would not be affected.

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"The Cockpit Union feels compelled to take this step after the employers showed no discernible willingness to reach a solution in several collective bargaining disputes," the organisation said as quoted by the media outlet.

"Despite a deliberate decision not to take strike action over the Easter holidays, no serious offers were forthcoming. During this period, there was neither a response nor any discernible willingness to engage in talks on the part of the employers," union President Andreas Pinheiro said.

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What are the pilots demanding?

The pilots are demanding improved retirement benefits, citing concerns over the company's pension scheme. The union is also pushing for better working conditions. The union representatives state that the pilots have been burdened during the post-pandemic travel surge but remained underpaid, with the airline only focusing on profits.

Lufthansa, on the other hand, maintains that it is committed to reaching a fair agreement considering the economy and competitive aviation market.

While negotiations are expected to continue, the immediate impact remains severe for passengers.