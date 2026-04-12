"Emotional Support" Pet Lost As Man Gives Up Legal Fight To Save Beloved Alligator

A New York man has given up his battle to keep his 12-foot, 750-pound "emotional support" alligator, Albert, after a two-year legal fight, ABC News reported. The man named Tony Cavallaro kept the reptile in an indoor swimming pool at his home for over 30 years. But his permit to keep the alligator expired in 2021. He is allegedly allowing people to pet and even get in the pool with Albert, violating regulations for keeping dangerous animals, which prompted the officials to intervene.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) seized Albert in March 2024 due to Cavallaro's expired permit and concerns over public safety. Since then, he has been trying to get his beloved pet back.

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The 66-year-old sued the DEC, but ultimately decided to drop the case, citing the financial burden and stress of the litigation.

"They were never going to give me this alligator back, and it was going to cost me a ton more money. Another year and a half - at least - of stress," Cavallaro said.

Cavallaro's attorney, Peter Kooshoian, stated that his client is distraught over the loss of his beloved pet. "Tony's upset. He had the animal for over 30 years, never had a problem until this occurred. So he doesn't feel he was treated correctly by the government," he told WIVB 4.

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As per the reports, Albert is now living in a rehabilitation centre in Texas.

"The DEC would've been all over him in terms of observation, checking in, and requirements. Ultimately, it didn't seem worth it at the end of the day," Kooshoian told the outlet.

"We discussed all the options and likely outcomes, and we decided at that point, after two years of litigation, we didn't want to continue to do this."