Delhi Government Issues Heatwave Advisory For Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

As the temperature is about to increase and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, indicating heatwave and adverse weather, the Directorate of Education (National Capital Territory of Delhi) issued detailed guidelines for schools on Tuesday.

The guidelines are applied to all government-aided and private unaided recognised schools. They are advised to follow and adhere to the guidelines.

Outdoor Assemblies: Outdoor assemblies are to be curtailed or conducted in shaded/indoor areas with minimal duration. No open-air classes are to be conducted.

Water Bell Initiative: Schools shall implement a "Water Bell" system, whereby a bell is rung at regular intervals (every 45-60 minutes) reminding students to drink water to prevent dehydration.

Hydration Measures: Students must carry adequate drinking water. Schools must ensure availability of safe and cool drinking water at multiple accessible points.

Read Full Circular Here

Display of IEC Material: IEC (Information, Education and Communication) material issued by the Health Department, Government of NCT of Delhi on heat wave precautions shall be prominently displayed at visible locations in schools, including notice boards, corridors, and classrooms.

Awareness Sessions: Schools shall conduct short awareness sessions/briefings for students during class hours/assembly to educate them about preventive measures, the importance of hydration, and the identification of symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Immediate first aid and medical attention must be ensured wherever required.

Buddy System: Establishing a buddy system wherein each student may be paired up with another student during school hours to monitor and take care of each other's physical well-being.

Outdoor Activities: It must be ensured that students avoid outdoor physical activities.

Regular Advisory Updates: Class teachers shall share advisories of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with parents through their respective class-specific WhatsApp groups, ensuring regular guidance and awareness regarding heat safety measures. Schools shall share daily heat wave forecasts and alerts with students through prayer time/assembly and notice boards to ensure timely awareness and necessary precautions.

Appropriate Clothing and Personal Hygiene: Parents are advised to ensure that their wards come to school dressed in light, breathable cotton clothing. They should also reinforce the importance of personal hygiene, including daily bathing, to help children stay fresh and reduce the impact of heat.

The department directed each school to designate nodal officers who will be responsible for the implementation of monitoring the water bell initiative, awareness sessions, and display of IEC materials.