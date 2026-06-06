IITian Gets Rs 70 Lakh Job Offer But Says 'I Don't Want This Anymore'

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo has caught social media's attention after sharing the story of an IITian who recently secured a pre-placement offer (PPO) worth Rs 70 lakh at a multinational corporation (MNC) but did not want to take up the offer. In an Instagram post, Warikoo stated that the student wrote him an email, detailing how he was from a farming family and despite the lucrative job offer, wanted to focus on health and fitness, but did not know how to monetise his interest area.

"I am a final-year student at IIT born into a middle-class family. Since childhood, I never really asked myself what I wanted to do in life. In school, I was taught to compete with toppers and score 90+ marks in all subjects. I became a class topper who only knew how to get good grades, and because of that, I got admission into IIT. I entered IIT as a studious but underconfident and shy person, and honestly, I am still the same," the student wrote in the mail.

Despite receiving the Rs 70 lakh compensation package, which would be a dream for many, the student said he would never be truly 'happy' after accepting it.

"It looks like a dream life, maybe even the dream of many students. But I don't want this anymore. I know I will never truly be happy living like this. Now it feels like I'll just compete with colleagues for promotions, and if Al impacts the job, I'll have to switch roles or become an Al developer and keep working my whole life. Then retire with a 20 crore portfolio and try to enjoy life, but how will I truly enjoy life at 50 or 60?" the student said.

Facing a dilemma, the student said he could not reject the job either, as there were significant financial expectations from him.

"It's not that I don't like my life-I genuinely enjoy fitness. I like going to the gym and following a disciplined diet. But I don't see a clear way to make money from it. A high-paying job like this forces people to give up their dreams, earn money, and provide a comfortable life for their family. Will this race ever end?"

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'Life Fund'

Responding to the mail, Warikoo assured the student that his feelings were valid and that he had achieved what the world calls "success". Warikoo, however, advised the student to use the job as a way to secure his family's financial future initially.

"Use this job not as a career, but as a "Life Fund". Use the first 2-3 years to secure your family's financial future. So that the "guilt" of following your dreams disappears," Warikoo said.

He also advised the student to combine his IIT discipline and passion for fitness to create content, which can be monetised by the "attention economy".

"Fitness needn't be just a hobby: You say you don't see a way to make money from it, but we live in an attention economy. If you can combine your IIT discipline with your passion for fitness, you are already ahead of 99 per cent of people," he said.