Delhi CM Shri School Class 11 Result 2026 Declared: Download Scorecard Here

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the results of the CM Shri School Admission Test 2026 for Class 11 students. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results through the official website, edudel.nic.in.

The result has been released in the form of a merit list. Admissions will be granted strictly on the basis of candidates' performance in the entrance examination.

How To Check CM Shri School Class 11 Result 2026

Students can follow the steps below to access their results online:

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in .

. Click on the "CM Shri School Admission Test 2026" link available on the homepage.

Select the "Class 11 Result/Merit List 2026" option.

Enter the required login credentials, including Registration ID and Roll Number.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the merit list or scorecard for future reference.

Details Mentioned In The Result

The CM Shri School Class 11 result is expected to contain the following information:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Allotted school, if applicable

Students Advised To Verify Details

Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned in their results. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.