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Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 For Classes 6 And 9 Out, Check Details

Candidates can now check and download their scorecards using login credentials and proceed with further admission formalities as per guidelines.

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Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 For Classes 6 And 9 Out, Check Details
Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 Declared For Class 6 and 9 at edudel.nic.in
  • The Directorate of Education Delhi released CM SHRI School Result 2026 for Classes 6 and 9
  • Results are available online with merit list and selection details for the 2026-27 academic session
  • Students must use login credentials to access and download their provisional allotment list and scorecard
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Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi on Thursday officially released the CM SHRI School Admission Test Result 2026 for Class 6 and Class 9. Parents of students who appeared for the entrance examination conducted on April 13 can now check their results online through the official portal. The result includes the merit list and selection details for admission into CM SHRI Schools for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates are required to use their login credentials to access the scorecard and download the provisional allotment list.

Direct Link to Download Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026

The Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 for Class 6 and Class 9 has been officially released. Students who appeared for the admission test can now check their results by entering their registration ID, password, and verification code on the official portal. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future admission procedures.

Direct Link: Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026 Download Link

Steps to Download CM SHRI School Result 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the CM SHRI School Result 2026 for class 6th and 9th:

  • Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Exam/Re-Exam Result 2025-26" section
  • Click on the CM SHRI School Result 2026 link
  • Enter your registration ID, password, and verification code
  • Submit the details to view your result
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students shortlisted in the Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026 should complete the admission process within the given timeline. Keep all the required documents ready for smooth verification and furthur formalities.

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