Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 For Classes 6 And 9 Out, Check Details

Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi on Thursday officially released the CM SHRI School Admission Test Result 2026 for Class 6 and Class 9. Parents of students who appeared for the entrance examination conducted on April 13 can now check their results online through the official portal. The result includes the merit list and selection details for admission into CM SHRI Schools for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates are required to use their login credentials to access the scorecard and download the provisional allotment list.

Direct Link to Download Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026

The Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 for Class 6 and Class 9 has been officially released. Students who appeared for the admission test can now check their results by entering their registration ID, password, and verification code on the official portal. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future admission procedures.

Direct Link: Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026 Download Link

Steps to Download CM SHRI School Result 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the CM SHRI School Result 2026 for class 6th and 9th:

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Exam/Re-Exam Result 2025-26" section

Click on the CM SHRI School Result 2026 link

Enter your registration ID, password, and verification code

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students shortlisted in the Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026 should complete the admission process within the given timeline. Keep all the required documents ready for smooth verification and furthur formalities.