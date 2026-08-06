"Any Of Us Can End Up In Jail": Punjab MLA's Reform Pitch Has Assembly In Splits

It was one of the lighter moments in an otherwise stormy Punjab Assembly session.

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Pathanmajra, who was released on bail earlier this year after spending months in jail in a rape case, surprised the House by making a passionate pitch for prison reforms and reminding fellow legislators that "anyone" could one day find themselves behind bars.

Participating in a discussion on prisons, Pathanmajra urged the Punjab government to improve facilities inside jails by installing fans and water coolers.

"We should ensure better facilities in jails. At least install fans and water coolers. We never know who among us may end up in jail one day," he said, drawing gales of laughter from members across party lines.

The AAP legislator then took a swipe at a political rival, saying, "Even he never thought he would end up in jail". The remark appeared to be directed at former Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who was arrested earlier this year by Punjab Police in connection with the alleged abetment to suicide of Punjab Warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Pathanmajra has remained a controversial figure. The Sanaur MLA was arrested in 2024 in connection with a rape case and spent several months in judicial custody before securing bail. Despite the criminal proceedings against him, he has continued as an MLA.

His comments quickly became one of the talking points of the day, offering an unexpected moment of humour amid heated debates over the sacrilege law and opposition protests that dominated the third day of the assembly session.