Marjane Satrapi, Artist Behind <i>Persepolis</i> and Vocal Iran Regime Critic, Dies At 56

Iranian-French writer, filmmaker and artist Marjane Satrapi has died. She was 56. Her graphic novel series “Persepolis” offered a deeply personal account of life around the Islamic Revolution.

Her death was announced on Thursday by the office of the French president, Emmanuel Macron. She was described as a major figure in French culture, The New York Times reported.

In its statement, the President's Office said, "Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and a freedom-loving artist whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim." Details regarding the cause, place and circumstances of her death were not immediately disclosed.

Personal Loss And Final Years

According to a statement by her family to AFP, Satrapi struggled deeply following the death of her husband in April 2025. “Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life,” they said. Mattias Ripa, a Swedish producer, actor and screenwriter, passed away on April 8, 2025.

Satrapi's Instagram profile recently featured a series of posts with the message “For I Lost the love of my life”.

The Woman Behind Persepolis

Satrapi rose to international prominence through her graphic novel Persepolis, a work that blended political history and memoir. First published more than two decades ago, the series chronicled her life in Iran during one of the country's most turbulent periods.

Published in English in the early 2000s, Persepolis quickly became an international bestseller and introduced millions of readers to the everyday realities faced by normal Iranians. Through the character of Marji — the protagonist — Satrapi recounted her experiences growing up during the fall of the Shah, the rise of the clerics and the devastating Iran-Iraq War.

Born in Iran in 1969, Satrapi left the country at the age of 14 and later settled in France in 1994. She became a French citizen in 2006.

Filmmaker And Cultural Icon

Satrapi expanded her creative work beyond literature and found success as a filmmaker. In 2007, she co-directed the cinematic adaptation of her novel Persepolis alongside filmmaker Vincent Paronnaud. The film received international acclaim, winning the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and earning a nomination for an Oscar.

At the time, Satrapi dedicated the recognition to the people of Iran. In a conversation with AFP, she said, "Even if this is a universal film, I want to dedicate this prize to all Iranians." Her cinematic work later included Radioactive (2019), a biographical drama based on the life of radioactivity researcher and Nobel-prize winner Marie Curie.

An Outspoken Critic Of Iran's Leadership

Throughout her life, Satrapi remained a vocal critic of Iran's clerical establishment. She became a prominent voice during the protests that followed the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died while in custody after allegedly violating Iran's dress code regulations. At demonstrations held in Paris after two years since Amini's death, Satrapi publicly supported the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement.