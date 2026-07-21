Are Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde Heading For A <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Showdown? What We Know

Lock Upp Season 2 is all set for a major twist with the entry of Hina Khan in the Netflix reality game show. Hina will be coming to the show in a special appearance, and it's likely to result in a massive showdown with contestant Shilpa Shinde.

Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed will enter Lock Upp 2 as special guests in the upcoming episodes, according to a report by India Forums . The makers, though, have not yet confirmed Hina Khan's appearance on the show.

Tensions between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are not new. It dates back to their Bigg Boss 11 days, where the two contestants found themselves at loggerheads. Their rivalry resurfaced after Shilpa admitted on Bharti Singh's podcast that she had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli during their legal dispute.

Hina took the opportunity to react to the confession and called it “absolutely shameful." Sharing a long note on her Instagram stories, Hina wrote, “Yes, using your sex to malign someone's image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is absolutely right to call it out and demand justice. I am shocked beyond words.” Describing Kohli as the “real victim," Hina questioned why the producer later chose to work with Shilpa again. “The joke is on us,” she added.

Later, Shilpa indirectly reacted to Hina's note and took aim at Hina's cancer diagnosis and the death of her father.

“Log mere naam par publicity gain karna kab band karenge pata nahi hai. Lekin chalti train mein mat chadhiye; aapko chot lagegi, hai na? Aap publicity gain karne ke liye, aap logon ke paas apni bimariyan hain, ghar ke logon ki jo death hui hai woh log hain, toh aapko Shilpa Shinde kyun chahiye, hai na? Aap already bahut publish ho (I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses; you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published,)" she shared.

New episodes of Lock Upp 2 release at 8 PM from Saturday to Thursday. The show is streaming on Netflix.