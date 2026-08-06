Tennis legend Serena Williams is speaking openly about her decision to use a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, adding her voice to the growing conversation around obesity treatment and the stigma often associated with anti-obesity drugs. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently returned to professional tennis after stepping away from the sport for four years. During that time, Williams revealed that she used Zepbound (tirzepatide) to lose 34 pounds and regain the fitness needed to compete at the highest level. She has clarified that her decision was driven by a desire to improve her health after pregnancy rather than for cosmetic reasons. Her comments have reignited discussions about whether medications like Zepbound and semaglutide appropriate tools for weight management are and who should be using them.

What Are GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs?

GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of prescription medications originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes. Over the past few years, they have also emerged as highly effective treatments for obesity. These medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide (Zepbound), work by:

Reducing appetite

Increasing the feeling of fullness

Slowing stomach emptying

Improving blood sugar regulation

Together, these effects help people consume fewer calories and achieve clinically meaningful weight loss when combined with lifestyle changes.

They Are Not A Shortcut To Weight Loss

According to Dr. Sanjay Verma, Director, GI, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Okhla, Serena Williams' comments highlight the need to move beyond stigma and focus on science. "Serena Williams' recent defence of her use of the GLP-1 medication Zepbound has reignited discussion around obesity treatment and the stigma surrounding anti-obesity drugs," Dr Verma says. He explains that GLP-1 receptor agonists have become an effective medical option for obesity treatment but should never be viewed as an easy shortcut. "These medications work by reducing appetite, slowing gastric emptying, and improving blood sugar regulation, leading to clinically meaningful weight loss when combined with dietary changes, physical activity, and behavioural modification." In other words, medication works best alongside healthy eating, regular exercise, and long-term lifestyle changes not in place of them.

Who Should Take GLP-1 Drugs?

Experts stress that these medicines are not intended for everyone trying to lose a few kilograms. According to Dr. Verma, GLP-1 medications are generally recommended for: Individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher, or tose with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or higher who also have obesity-related conditions such as:

Type 2 diabetes

Hypertension

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Before prescribing these medications, doctors typically perform a detailed medical evaluation to determine whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

What Are The Side Effects?

Like any prescription medication, GLP-1 drugs can cause side effects. The most common include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Abdominal discomfort

Most of these symptoms improve over time as the body adjusts to treatment. However, experts note that rare but serious complications can occur and require immediate medical attention, which is why these medicines should always be taken under medical supervision.

Medication Or Bariatric Surgery?

Some people wonder whether GLP-1 drugs will replace bariatric surgery. Dr. Verma says that is not the case. "Bariatric surgeons emphasise that medication and surgery are complementary not competing treatment options." He explains that metabolic and bariatric surgery remains the most effective long-term treatment for severe obesity and obesity-related diseases. GLP-1 medications may also be used:

Before surgery to reduce surgical risk

After surgery in selected patients who experience inadequate weight loss or weight regain

Ultimately, treatment decisions depend on a person's BMI, medical conditions, weight-loss goals, and long-term health needs.

Obesity Is A Disease, Not A Lack Of Willpower

According to Dr. Nishant Raizada, Head of Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Serena Williams' openness may help change public perception. "Serena Williams' openness about using a GLP-1 drug has started a discussion worldwide. Which is a good thing." He says one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding obesity is that it reflects poor self-control.

"Believing that obesity is a lack of willpower is not correct. It is a chronic metabolic disorder. It needs treatment, not judgement, based on evidence," says. He adds that medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are prescription therapies not cosmetic injections.

"These are not cosmetic injections or quick fixes. They are medical therapies that must be prescribed following a careful clinical evaluation," Dr Raizada adds.

Should Everyone Looking To Lose Weight Use Them?

People hoping to lose weight for cosmetic reasons alone should not self-medicate with GLP-1 drugs. The medicines are intended for carefully selected patients who meet medical criteria and should always be used under professional supervision. Healthy eating, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, and behavioural support remain the foundation of long-term weight management. Serena Williams' decision to openly discuss her use of Zepbound has helped shift attention toward a more evidence-based conversation about obesity treatment. Doctors emphasise that GLP-1 medications can be highly effective for eligible patients, but they are not miracle drugs or substitutes for healthy lifestyle changes. Whether someone benefits more from medication, bariatric surgery, or lifestyle modification depends on their overall health, body weight, medical conditions, and long-term goals. The key message, experts say, is that obesity deserves proper medical care not stigma.

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