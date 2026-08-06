Magnesium supplements have gained popularity as they are considered a way to boost magnesium levels in the body. The optimum levels of magnesium are an essential requirement, as it is important for various biological processes. Magnesium is involved in over 300 enzyme reactions in the body and is responsible for keeping your muscles, nerves, heart, bones, and metabolism. But if you are found to be deficient, then a doctor may advise supplementation. But the factors to consider with magnesium supplements are the exact magnesium and how readily it can be absorbed in your body. Most people are unaware that their gut can readily absorb a particular quantity of magnesium and reject the rest, as it can't metabolise it. The main reason behind their popularity is that people believe that magnesium supplements can improve their recovery and reduce stress levels.

What Is Magnesium, And Why Is It Important?

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays an active role in multiple processes in the body. But most people are unaware of their levels unless they are tested, and only when they consult a doctor are they actually aware that their body lacks magnesium. When such a deficiency is caught by a medical panel, then a medical specialist can advise on the next steps. The mistake that a majority of people tend to make is to take over-the-counter magnesium supplements, as they think that their body needs them.

But in reality, most people need medical supervision, as their medical history needs to be analysed to figure out the right approach to supplementation. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have highlighted that:

Adult Men: 340 mg/day

Adult Women: 310 mg/day

This exact supplementation can vary depending on the physical activity of an individual, and food choices that lack magnesium are considered.

Pregnant women: 350 mg/day

Lactating women: 310 mg/day

This exact proportion of magnesium is needed, as it is responsible for muscle function, nerve signalling, heart rhythm, bone health, energy production, and blood sugar regulation.

Why Are Magnesium Supplements Suddenly So Popular?

Magnesium supplements have suddenly become popular as they are being heavily marketed online. The supplements have permeated fitness enthusiasts, and the most important claim that is driving their popularity is stress level reduction.

The science on the stress reduction claim is as follows:

The Nutrients Journal suggests that magnesium supplements can reduce mild anxiety, but the impact is subjective.

The Cureus Journal has shown a positive impact on self-reported anxiety, and there is anecdotal evidence of improvements in sleep quality.

What Are The Signs Of Magnesium Deficiency?

If you are deficient in magnesium, then you can experience symptoms such as the following:

Muscle cramps

Fatigue

Weakness

Poor sleep

Headaches

Numbness or tingling

Abnormal heart rhythm

Many of these listed symptoms can overlap with other medical conditions, which can make it confusing. To effectively get diagnosed, go to a doctor and show your magnesium levels.

Who Actually Needs Magnesium Supplements?

Magnesium supplements should only be taken by those who are medically prescribed to take them for a deficiency.

1. People with confirmed magnesium deficiency after a doctor's consultation.

2. Older adults, as their bodies can absorb as much magnesium from natural foods.

3. Individuals with digestive disorders such as Crohn's disease, coeliac disease, and chronic diarrhoea need these supplements.

4. People with type 2 diabetes need to eat more magnesium, as their levels can become low due to insulin dysregulation.

5. Those taking certain medications such as diuretics, proton pump inhibitors, and some antibiotics may need magnesium supplements.

6. Athletes with high magnesium losses need the supplement, but only after a thorough doctor's consultation.

Can Magnesium Help With Sleep?

Those who are wondering whether their disrupted sleep cycle could be due to a lack of magnesium in their body, well, there is some clinical evidence behind this. A review published in the Biology Trace Elementary Research Journal has highlighted mixed and inconclusive results regarding adequate magnesium levels and sleep quality.

Can Magnesium Reduce Muscle Cramps And Improve Recovery?

Yes, as the Journal of Translational Medicine has documented, magnesium levels play a role in exercise recovery, muscle function, and overall nutrition. But people tend to underestimate that their overall nutrition also plays a major role in magnesium levels and affects their recovery duration and muscle repair.

Magnesium Supplements vs Magnesium-Rich Foods

Magnesium supplements and magnesium-rich foods vary vastly, as one is a synthetic byproduct that has been formulated in a lab, and the other is a naturally absorbable mineral in its natural form. If you are looking to regulate and balance your magnesium levels, then you need to eat the following foods, as they can boost your levels naturally:

Pumpkin seeds

Almonds

Cashews

Spinach

Beans

Lentils

Soy products

Whole grains

Dark chocolate

Natural magnesium-rich foods should be the first choice before supplements.

Can You Take Too Much Magnesium?

Yes, people can overdose on magnesium supplements if they take too much at once, and this can happen as the capsule is a synthetic byproduct of the magnesium, which contains other supportive components, not just magnesium.

Possible Side Effects

These side effects can be the following:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Low blood pressure

Irregular heartbeat (severe cases)

High-Risk Groups

Those who are at high risk of magnesium supplement overdose are the following:

Kidney disease patients

Older adults without medical supervision

Which Type Of Magnesium Supplement Is Best?

Magnesium supplements that are considered the best forms of the mineral are the following:

Magnesium glycinate

Magnesium citrate

Magnesium oxide

Magnesium chloride

Note: Consult a doctor for the right approach and which kind of magnesium supplement is best suited for your individual physiology.

When Should You See A Doctor?

You should seek a doctor's consultation when you have been experiencing symptoms that indicate a lack of magnesium in your body. You need to seek medical advice if:

Symptoms persist

You suspect a deficiency

You have a chronic illness

You take multiple medications

Magnesium supplements should be taken only when prescribed by a doctor. You don't need over-the-counter supplementation, as side effects can happen.

Also Read: Iron Supplements: Why Pairing Them With This Fruit Juice Fixes Anaemia Faster

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.