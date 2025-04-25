Should You Consume Magnesium Regularly? Nutritionist Explains

A nutrient-rich diet is the key to a healthy mind and body. Among the essential nutrients, magnesium stands out for playing a significant role in numerous bodily functions. Magnesium promotes muscle and nerve function, regulates blood pressure and aids in blood sugar control. It also contributes to protein synthesis, bone density, DNA repair and energy production. Magnesium deficiency can cause various health issues, like fatigue and muscle cramps, which, if left untreated, might increase the risk of osteoporosis, high blood pressure and heart ailments. Now, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram, highlighting why “magnesium is one of the most underrated minerals your body craves.”

“Magnesium is one of the most underrated minerals your body craves. It supports over 300 biochemical reactions—yet most people are unknowingly deficient," she writes in her caption. Next, she breaks down the “common benefits” of magnesium intake.

According to the nutritionist, magnesium consumption reduces muscle cramps and PMS symptoms, improves sleep quality and relieves stress. It also supports strong bones and heart health.

Nmami Agarwal has also shared a list of “uncommon but powerful perks” of magnesium consumption. She reveals that it helps balance blood sugar and insulin sensitivity, eases migraines, supports cognitive clarity, supports hormone production and promotes thyroid function.

With this, the wellness instructor comes to the point: “Why do you need magnesium?” Fret not, Nmami Agarwal has the answer to that question as well. She says, “Today's fast-paced lifestyle, processed food and caffeine intake deplete magnesium levels fast. And your body does not produce it on its own.”

“Whether you are dealing with fatigue, mood swings, bloating, or poor sleep, a good magnesium supplement can make a noticeable difference," she adds.

Nmami Agarwal has one bit of advice to her followers who wish to include magnesium in their diet. It is to "start with a low dose and always check with your healthcare provider."

Magnesium is not a trend," she says. "it is your step towards wellness. But before you self-supplement, please connect with a healthcare practitioner.”

So, are you ready to follow Nmami Agarwal's instructions?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.