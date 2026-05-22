Against All Odds: 42-Year-Old Woman Defeats HIV, Hepatitis B And Cancer With Rare Liver Transplant

For years, individuals suffering from HIV along with serious liver disease or cancer were regarded as inappropriate candidates for undergoing an organ transplant due to their susceptibility to infections and possible complications after the surgery. However, with modern innovations in transplantation, anti-viral treatments, and infection control, more and more complex cases have become treatable with positive results. One such case was reported in Paras Health Gurugram.

Managing Multiple Conditions Together

The patient, a 42-year-old woman from Liberia, had been living with Hepatitis B for several years and was diagnosed with HIV around three years ago. Over time, her health deteriorated sharply. She developed end-stage liver disease, severe jaundice, abdominal fluid accumulation and multifocal hepatocellular carcinoma, a form of liver cancer involving multiple tumours in the liver.

She travelled to India seeking specialised treatment and was evaluated at Paras Health Gurugram. Doctors found themselves dealing with an unusually complicated combination of HIV infection, advanced liver failure and liver cancer, all at the same time.

The challenges did not end there. The medical team had to navigate several major hurdles before the transplant could finally take place:

The donor who initially accompanied her was later found unsuitable because of Hepatitis B infection

Managing her worsening liver condition during nearly four months of close medical supervision

Closely tracking tumour progression to ensure the cancer had not spread outside the liver

Stabilising both HIV and Hepatitis B infections before surgery could safely proceed

Coordinating treatment and monitoring across multiple specialties throughout the waiting period

Eventually, her 50-year-old brother came forward as a donor and was declared fit after extensive evaluation. The transplant team then performed a Right Lobe Living Donor Liver Transplant (LDLT) during a surgery lasting nearly nine hours, in which approximately 57% of the donor's liver was transplanted.

Despite the complexity of the case, the patient recovered well after surgery. She was extubated on the first post-operative day, spent nearly five days in the intensive care unit and was discharged within two weeks. She remained in India for follow-up care for around three months before returning to Liberia.

Dr Vaibhaw Kumar, Director - Liver Transplant and GI Surgery at Paras Health Gurugram, who performed the transplant along with a multidisciplinary team, stated that maintaining the balance between immunosuppressive therapy and infection control was one of the biggest challenges after surgery. He also stated that every stage of treatment, from donor selection to tumour monitoring and post-operative recovery, required close coordination across specialties. More than a year later, the patient remains stable, infection-free and has returned to her normal routine.

Changing Medical Understanding

Cases like this would have been viewed very differently two decades ago. HIV-positive patients were often excluded from liver transplant programmes because of concerns that immunosuppressive drugs could weaken immunity further and increase the risk of serious infections.

Over the years, however, medical understanding has evolved significantly. Early research had already begun exploring whether transplantation could be safely performed in HIV-positive individuals when the infection was medically controlled.

More recent findings have strengthened that confidence further. Studies and long-term observations now suggest that carefully selected HIV-positive patients can achieve liver transplant outcomes comparable to those without HIV when managed appropriately before and after surgery.

Doctors say advances in antiretroviral therapy have played a major role in this shift. Improved infection monitoring, better management of drug interactions and stronger post-operative care have also helped improve long-term outcomes.

Encouraging progress has also been observed among patients managing HIV alongside chronic viral hepatitis, another group once considered medically vulnerable.

The Importance Of Coordinated Care

Doctors say transplant medicine today is no longer centred only on surgery. Successful outcomes increasingly depend on coordinated care involving transplant surgeons, hepatologists, infectious disease specialists, oncologists and critical care teams.

As more patients live longer with chronic illnesses, doctors are seeing a growing number of cases where conditions such as HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer overlap. Treating such patients often requires highly individualised care plans and long-term monitoring.

This case reflects how improvements in infection management, tumour surveillance and multidisciplinary transplant care are gradually expanding treatment possibilities for patients once considered too high-risk for surgery.

Conclusion

Liver transplantation is undergoing an important shift. Patients with multiple coexisting illnesses are increasingly being assessed through a more personalised and evidence-based approach rather than being ruled out because of a single diagnosis. As HIV care, antiviral therapy and transplant protocols continue to improve, doctors are redefining what is possible for some of the most medically complex patients.

(By Dr Vaibhaw Kumar, Director - Liver Transplant and GI Surgery at Paras Health Gurugram)

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