The arrival of the monsoon is often welcomed as a respite from the scorching summer heat. However, the season also marks the beginning of a sharp rise in viral infections across India. Hospitals typically report an increase in patients with fever, cough, cold, body aches, stomach infections and mosquito-borne illnesses during this period. While many people associate these illnesses only with the rainy season, experts say the process actually begins even before the first heavy showers.

Increasing humidity, warm temperatures and changing weather conditions create an environment where several viruses survive and spread more efficiently. At the same time, stagnant water, contaminated drinking water and crowded indoor spaces contribute to the seasonal surge in infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal weather patterns significantly influence the transmission of respiratory, vector-borne and water-borne infectious diseases, making preventive measures especially important during the monsoon months.

Explaining why this happens every year, Dr. Harshad Limaye, Director, Infectious Diseases & Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, says that the weather itself plays a major role in helping viruses circulate more easily while also increasing human exposure to infection.

Why Viral Infections Increase Even Before The Monsoon

According to Dr. Limaye, "Every year, as the weather begins to change and the first spells of rain arrive, many families notice a familiar pattern: fever, cough, cold, body ache, stomach infections, dengue-like illness and viral fever cases begin to rise. This is not a coincidence. The period before and during the monsoon creates the perfect environment for many infections to spread faster."

He explains that "before the monsoon fully sets in, humidity starts increasing and temperatures remain warm. This combination helps certain viruses survive longer and spread more easily."

Respiratory viruses also benefit from behavioural changes during this period. As Dr. Limaye notes, "People also tend to spend more time indoors when the weather becomes cloudy, humid or rainy. Closed rooms, crowded public transport, schools, offices and homes make it easier for respiratory viruses such as flu-like illnesses to pass from one person to another through coughing, sneezing or close contact." The WHO states that influenza viruses and other respiratory pathogens spread more readily in crowded indoor settings, particularly when ventilation is poor.

Also Read: 7 Diseases That Surge During Monsoon And How To Protect Yourself

Why Mosquito-Borne Viral Diseases Rise During The Rains

Monsoon rains dramatically increase mosquito breeding opportunities. Dr. Limaye explains, "Rainwater collects in flowerpots, tyres, terraces, construction sites, drains and uncovered containers. These small pockets of stagnant water become breeding places for mosquitoes."

He adds, "This is why viral infections spread by mosquitoes, such as dengue and chikungunya, often rise during and shortly after rainy periods."

The increase in cases is not immediate because mosquitoes require time to breed and infected individuals take several days to develop symptoms after being bitten. According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which transmit dengue and chikungunya, breed in clean stagnant water commonly found around homes after rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Can Also Trigger Water-Borne Viral Infections

Besides mosquito-borne diseases, heavy rainfall can compromise drinking water quality. According to Dr. Limaye, "Heavy rainfall and flooding can disturb drainage systems and allow sewage to mix with drinking water sources. When water is not stored or treated safely, viruses that spread through contaminated water can cause outbreaks of jaundice-like illnesses, especially hepatitis A and E."

These infections may initially present with fever, weakness, nausea and abdominal discomfort before progressing to yellowing of the eyes, dark urine and liver inflammation. The WHO identifies hepatitis A and hepatitis E as important water-borne viral infections associated with poor sanitation and contaminated water supplies.

Who Faces The Highest Risk?

While viral infections can affect anyone, certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness. Dr. Limaye cautions that "Children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with diabetes, asthma, heart disease, kidney disease or weak immunity need extra care, as even a 'simple viral fever' can become more troublesome for them."

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and WHO have consistently highlighted that older adults, young children and individuals with chronic illnesses are more likely to experience complications from seasonal viral infections.

Simple Preventive Measures Can Make A Big Difference

Experts emphasise that many monsoon-related infections are preventable through basic hygiene and environmental precautions.

According to Dr. Limaye:

"Do not allow water to collect around the house."

"Keep water containers covered."

"Use mosquito protection, especially during the day for dengue prevention."

"Drink boiled or filtered water."

"Avoid roadside food during heavy rains."

"Wash hands frequently, especially before eating."

"Keep rooms ventilated and avoid sending children to school when they have fever."

The WHO also recommends eliminating mosquito breeding sites, practising hand hygiene, ensuring access to safe drinking water and maintaining adequate indoor ventilation to reduce transmission of seasonal infections.

Also Read: How Climate Change Is Affecting Dengue Transmission Patterns

When Should You See A Doctor?

Although many viral illnesses resolve with supportive care, some symptoms require prompt medical evaluation. Dr. Limaye advises seeking medical attention "if fever lasts more than two days, is associated with rash, severe body ache, breathlessness, repeated vomiting, reduced urination, drowsiness, bleeding, yellow eyes or worsening weakness."

He emphasises that "timely diagnosis helps prevent complications and protects others in the family." Early diagnosis is particularly important for illnesses such as dengue, where appropriate monitoring can help identify warning signs before severe complications develop.

The monsoon season brings welcome relief from extreme heat but also creates favourable conditions for respiratory, mosquito-borne and water-borne viral infections. Rising humidity, stagnant water, contaminated drinking water and increased indoor crowding together contribute to the annual surge in illness.

As Dr. Limaye concludes, "The monsoon brings relief from the heat, but it also demands caution. A few simple habits before and during the rains can go a long way in reducing the seasonal rise of viral infections." By maintaining good hygiene, preventing mosquito breeding, drinking safe water and seeking medical care early when warning signs appear, individuals can significantly lower their risk of serious seasonal infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.