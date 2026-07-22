Fatty liver disease has become a familiar health concern, but experts are now warning about another condition that's gaining attention Fatty Pancreas Disorder (FPD). Recently recognised as a distinct disease, FPD occurs when excess fat accumulates in the pancreas, potentially damaging the organ's ability to produce insulin and increasing the risk of serious health complications. Often called a "silent" condition because it causes few symptoms in its early stages, FPD may significantly raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, pancreatitis, and even pancreatic cancer if left undetected. According to a study published in the journal Cancers, fatty pancreas, a condition marked by the accumulation of fat in the pancreas, is being identified more frequently due to advances in imaging technology. Although its long-term effects are not yet fully understood, the condition is associated with obesity and diabetes and may also raise the risk of pancreatic cancer.

What Is Fatty Pancreas Disorder?

"A fatty pancreas is not a benign scan finding. It can be a sign of serious metabolic damage and may increase the risk of diabetes, pancreatic inflammation, and organ malfunction. It often has no early symptoms, so patients may not know they have it until complications arise. Ignoring obesity and high triglycerides can be dangerous," says Dr. Jaya Agarwal, Consultant and Assistant Professor, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Fatty Pancreas Disorder is characterised by the abnormal accumulation of fat within the pancreas. While a small amount of fat may occur naturally with ageing, excessive fat deposits can interfere with the function of insulin-producing beta cells. Experts believe this fat buildup triggers chronic inflammation and tissue damage, gradually impairing pancreatic function.

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Why Is It A Concern?

The pancreas plays a vital role in regulating blood sugar and digestion. When excess fat damages the organ, several health problems may develop, including:

Type 2 diabetes

Acute pancreatitis

Chronic pancreatitis

Pancreatic cancer

Researchers are increasingly recognising fatty pancreas as an important metabolic disorder that deserves greater clinical attention.

Who Is At Risk?

Fatty Pancreas Disorder does not affect only people who are overweight. Even individuals with a normal body weight can develop the condition. Common risk factors include:

Obesity

Metabolic syndrome

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Insulin resistance

Sedentary lifestyle

Diets rich in unhealthy fats

Increasing age

Genetic tendency to accumulate visceral fat

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

Chronic liver disease

Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

Fatty pancreas itself may not produce noticeable symptoms initially. However, as pancreatic damage progresses, warning signs may appear. Seek medical evaluation if you experience:

Sudden-Onset Diabetes

Developing type 2 diabetes unexpectedly particularly after the age of 50 may warrant further investigation.

Worsening Blood Sugar Control

If previously stable diabetes suddenly becomes difficult to manage or requires increasing medication, underlying pancreatic disease should be considered.

Persistent Upper Abdominal Pain

Pain in the upper abdomen that spreads to the back, especially when accompanied by nausea, should never be ignored.

Oily Or Greasy Stools

When the pancreas cannot produce enough digestive enzymes, fat digestion becomes impaired, resulting in pale, oily or floating stools.

Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin or eyes may indicate blockage involving the pancreas and requires urgent medical attention.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Losing weight without changes in diet or exercise should always be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

How Is Fatty Pancreas Diagnosed?

Fatty Pancreas Disorder is often detected incidentally during imaging studies. Currently, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is considered one of the most accurate non-invasive methods for measuring fat accumulation in the pancreas. Doctors may also recommend blood sugar testing, pancreatic enzyme evaluation, and other imaging studies depending on symptoms and individual risk factors.

Also read: Fatty Liver Grades Explained: What Your Diagnosis Means For Health

Can It Be Prevented?

Although there is no specific medication to remove pancreatic fat, lifestyle modification remains the most effective strategy for prevention and management. Experts recommend:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Exercising regularly

Following a balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean protein

Limiting processed foods and unhealthy fats

Controlling blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption

These measures can help reduce pancreatic fat and improve overall metabolic health. Fatty Pancreas Disorder is an emerging metabolic condition that may significantly increase the risk of diabetes, pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Because it often develops silently, people with obesity, metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease or unexplained changes in blood sugar should discuss their risk with a healthcare provider. Early recognition, timely screening and healthy lifestyle changes remain the best tools for protecting pancreatic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.