Every month, millions of women experience physical discomfort and emotional changes during menstruation. While cramps, fatigue, bloating, and cravings are common, nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that certain everyday food choices may unknowingly make these symptoms worse.

According to the expert, menstruation places additional nutritional demands on the body. Hormonal changes, blood loss, and muscle contractions increase the need for nutrients such as iron and magnesium. Choosing the right foods can help ease discomfort, while unhealthy eating habits may aggravate symptoms.

Here are five common mistakes that could make periods more painful, along with healthier alternatives recommended by the nutritionist:

Silent Diet Mistakes

1. Severe Cramps: Many people rely on tea or coffee for an energy boost during their periods. However, Batra says excessive caffeine may worsen cramps and fatigue. She explains that caffeine contains tannins, which can interfere with iron absorption and may contribute to blood vessel constriction. The Fix? Sip warm Ajwain water to naturally relax uterine muscles.

2. Mood swings and bloating: Dropping hormones crash your feel-good brain chemicals. So, skipping carbs triggers intense mood swings and low energy. The nutritionist suggests eating one small bowl of comforting and warm bajra khichdi or Rajgira.

3. Sweet Cravings: Intense sweet cravings mean your body is desperate for magnesium. Processed chocolates only spike your blood sugar and worsen acne. It is better to swap chocolates for a handful of roasted chana or black sesame seeds with jaggery or til jaggery laddoos.

4. Digestion: Your body craves warm, easy-to-digest nourishment during your flow. Raw or cold foods require massive digestive energy, which can worsen uterine cramps. During your periods, Lovneet recommends skipping cold salads for a warm bowl of comforting Masoor Dal.

5. Extreme Fatigue: Feeling completely drained and exhausted during your flow? Do not treat it as normal, it is a warning sign from your body. Bleeding strips your body of essential iron reserves every single day. Drink 1 tablespoon of soaked Halim seeds in lemon water to kickstart your recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.