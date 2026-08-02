Finding a lump anywhere on your body can be worrying. Many people assume that if it doesn't hurt, it cannot be serious. Unfortunately, that is not always true. While most lumps are harmless, some painless swellings can be an early sign of soft tissue sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that develops in muscles, fat, nerves, blood vessels, or other supporting tissues. The good news is that sarcomas are uncommon, and most lumps are not cancerous. However, recognizing the warning signs and seeking medical advice at the right time can make a significant difference.

Most Lumps Are Benign

The majority of painless swellings are caused by non-cancerous conditions such as:

Lipomas (fatty lumps beneath the skin)

Sebaceous or epidermoid cysts - from oil glands

Enlarged lymph nodes after infections

Muscle injuries or hematomas

Benign tumours of soft tissue

These conditions are usually harmless and may not require treatment unless they become painful, infected, or interfere with daily activities.

What Is a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare cancer that begins in the connective tissues of the body. It can occur at any age but is more common in young adults.

Sarcomas most frequently develop in the:

Thigh

Leg

Arm

Shoulder

Abdomen

Chest wall

Because they grow slowly and often do not cause pain initially, many people ignore them for months before seeking medical attention.

Why Is It Usually Painless?

Pain occurs when a lump presses on nerves or nearby structures. In the early stages, many sarcomas simply grow within the tissues without affecting surrounding nerves. As a result, they may become quite large before causing discomfort. Pain is usually a symptom of advanced stage soft tissue sarcoma. This is why a painless lump should never be ignored simply because it does not hurt.

Warning Signs That Need Medical Evaluation

It is always a safe practice to get any lump/swelling in the body checked by a doctor. It is important to not ignore the following danger signs in a lump:

It is larger than 5 cm (about the size of a golf ball)

It continues to increase in size over weeks or months

It is located deep beneath the muscles rather than just under the skin

It returns after previous removal

It limits movement or causes weakness

It is associated with unexplained weight loss or persistent fatigue

Even if only one of these features is present, it is worth getting the lump evaluated immediately.

What Will the Doctor Do?

Your doctor will begin by asking questions about:

When you first noticed the swelling

Whether it has increased in size

Any previous injury

Family history of cancer

Associated symptoms such as fever, weight loss, or pain

A careful physical examination follows to assess the size, location, consistency, and mobility of the lump.

If there is any suspicion, imaging tests may be recommended.

Which Tests Are Needed?

The first investigation is often an ultrasound, especially for superficial lumps. It helps distinguish between solid and fluid-filled swellings.

For larger or deeper masses, an MRI scan is usually the best imaging test because it shows the relationship between the lump and surrounding muscles, nerves, and blood vessels.

If imaging suggests that the lump may be a sarcoma, the next step is a core needle biopsy, where a small tissue sample is taken for microscopic examination. This confirms the diagnosis before planning treatment.

It is important not to remove a suspicious lump without proper imaging and biopsy, as this can complicate future surgery if it turns out to be cancer.

Can Sarcoma Be Treated Successfully?

Yes. When detected early and treated appropriately, many soft tissue sarcomas can be cured.

Treatment usually involves surgery to remove the tumour completely. Depending on the type, size, and location of the sarcoma, additional radiotherapy or chemotherapy may also be recommended.

Modern treatment is best delivered by a multidisciplinary team that includes surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pathologists, and radiologists.

When Should You Seek Help?

A simple rule is to never ignore a lump that is growing. While most painless swellings are benign, a lump that is enlarging, larger than 5 cm, or located deep in the tissues deserves prompt medical evaluation.

Remember, early assessment does not mean you have cancer-it simply ensures that if something serious is present, it can be treated at the earliest possible stage with high chance of success.

Most painless lumps are harmless, but a small number may represent soft tissue sarcoma. Do not rely on pain as the only indicator of seriousness. If you notice a lump that is growing, unusually large, or deep-seated, consult your doctor. Early diagnosis offers the best chance for successful treatment and peace of mind.

(By Dr. Sredharan M, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Goa)

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