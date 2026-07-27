Every year on July 27, health organisations globally observe World Head and Neck Cancer Day to bring focus to a group of malignancies that account for a significant proportion of total global cancer burdens. Historically considered a condition affecting older individuals with a long history of tobacco and alcohol consumption, head and neck cancer is undergoing a dramatic shift in demographics. Oncologists are witnessing an alarming increase in head and neck cancer cases among younger adults, out of which many individuals who are developing this disease have never smoked or chewed tobacco.

Understanding why head and neck cancer is on the rise in young adults, recognising oral cancer symptoms, and adopting preventative interventions such as HPV vaccination for cancer prevention and early screening for head and neck cancer have become essential public health priorities.

The Link Between HPV And Head And Neck Cancer

While traditional risk factors for head and neck cancer, like tobacco chewing, smoking, and heavy alcohol intake, remain major contributors, the primary engine driving the rise of oropharyngeal cancers (cancers of the throat, tonsils, and base of the tongue) in non-smokers is Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, specifically high-risk strains such as HPV-16, is sexually transmitted and can persist silently in the mucosal lining of the throat for decades before causing cellular changes.

A landmark study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology demonstrated that HPV-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinomas increased exponentially over recent decades, shifting the clinical profile of the typical patient from older smokers to younger, healthier individuals. Researchers emphasise that the difference between tobacco-related and HPV-related oral cancer lies not only in the age of onset but also in response to treatment, with HPV-driven cases generally showing higher survival rates when detected early.

Why HPV Vaccination For Cancer Prevention Is Vital

The rise in viral-driven throat and oral malignancies highlights the vital role of the HPV vaccine in preventing oropharyngeal cancer. While widely recognised for preventing cervical cancer in women, the HPV vaccine is equally crucial for boys and young adults of all genders.

According to data published in The Lancet Global Health, expanding gender-neutral HPV vaccination programmes drastically reduces the oral prevalence of high-risk HPV strains. Because there are currently no routine swab tests for early HPV detection in the throat, primary prevention via vaccination before viral exposure remains the single most effective defence against HPV-attributable head and neck cancer.

Medical experts on this World Head and Neck Cancer Day emphasise that administering the vaccine to adolescents aged 9 to 14 provides robust long-term protection, effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Dr Malay Nandy, Senior Director and Head, Medical Oncology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, shares why vaccination is necessary to prevent head and neck cancer.

Vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated head and neck cancers, particularly those affecting the tonsils and base of the tongue.

HPV, especially HPV-16, is responsible for the majority of HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancers.

HPV vaccines (such as the 9-valent vaccine) protect against high-risk HPV types, including HPV-16 and HPV-18.

Vaccination is most effective before exposure to HPV, ideally at 9-12 years of age.

Catch-up vaccination is recommended for

Individuals up to 26 years old if not previously been vaccinated.

Adults aged 27-45 years may benefit from shared clinical decision-making.

Although direct evidence for preventing oropharyngeal cancer is still accumulating due to the long latency period, HPV vaccination significantly reduces oral HPV infection and is expected to lower future rates of HPV-related head and neck cancers.

Other preventive measures:

Avoid tobacco (smoked and smokeless).

Limit alcohol consumption.

Maintain good oral hygiene.

Promote safe sexual practices to reduce HPV transmission.

Preventive Screening

Unlike cervical cancer, there is currently no recommended population-based screening programme for head and neck cancer.

Screening is focused on those at increased risk, including:

Heavy tobacco users.

Heavy alcohol consumers.

Betel nut/areca nut chewers.

Individuals with previous head and neck cancer.

People with oral potentially malignant disorders (e.g., leukoplakia, erythroplakia, and oral submucous fibrosis)

Early Screening For Head And Neck Cancer

Because early-stage oral and throat cancers often present with subtle signs, early screening for head and neck cancer is vital for improving overall survival rates. Catching lesions at Stage I or II significantly reduces the need for extensive surgical resection, complex reconstructive procedures, or intensive chemotherapy. Dr Malay Nandy explains the following screenin methods for head and neck cancer:

Screening Methods

Careful visual inspection and palpation of the oral cavity, oropharynx, and neck during routine medical or dental examinations.

Annual oral examination for high-risk individuals.

Prompt biopsy of any suspicious lesion persisting for more than 2 weeks.

Dr Nandy adds, " Adjunctive techniques (toluidine blue staining, autofluorescence, brush biopsy, and salivary biomarkers) are not recommended for routine population screening because evidence for improved outcomes is insufficient." He also conveys, " There is no validated screening test for HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancer and oral HPV testing and HPV serology are not recommended for screening asymptomatic individuals."

Warning Signs Of Head And Neck Cancer You Shouldn't Ignore

Recognising early indicators can mean the difference between a simple local intervention and extensive therapy. Consult a specialist if you notice any of the following persistent oral cancer symptoms:

A red or white patch anywhere inside the mouth or on the gums

A sore or ulcer in the mouth or on the tongue that does not heal within two weeks

A painless lump or swelling in the neck or collarbone region

Persistent hoarseness, voice changes, or a sore throat lasting longer than 14 days

Difficulty or pain while swallowing or chewing food

Unexplained weight loss or lingering ear pain on one side

A comprehensive review in A Cancer Journal for Clinicians highlights that routine opportunistic screening, such as visual and tactile oral examinations conducted during regular dental check-ups, can substantially improve early detection of throat cancer and oral cavity malignancies in high-risk populations.

Dr Sowrabh Kumar Arora (Cancer Specialist) warned, "Doctors are starting to connect long-term exposure to bad air quality with an increased risk of lung and head and neck cancers, even in people who don't smoke."

While Dr Nandy explains the following:

HPV vaccination is the most effective strategy for preventing HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers.

No routine screening exists for the general population.

Regular oral examinations are recommended for high-risk individuals.

Early recognition of persistent oral ulcers, neck masses, hoarseness, dysphagia, or non-healing lesions remains essential for early diagnosis.

The narrative surrounding head and neck cancer is evolving rapidly. It is no longer purely a disease of lifestyle habits like smoking; viral pathways like human papillomavirus (HPV) infection require us to update the prevention strategies.

On this World Head and Neck Cancer Day, spreading head and neck cancer awareness and encouraging young demographics to get vaccinated. And advocating for annual oral screenings remains the strongest tool to curb rising incidence rates and ensure better health outcomes globally.

Also Read: Why Younger Patients Are Also Being Diagnosed With Oral Cancers

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.