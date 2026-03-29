Beyond Asanas: Ayush Ministry's New Yoga Protocols Offer Data-Backed Solutions For Chronic Diseases

The Union Ayush Ministry has launched a comprehensive "Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Target Groups", in a significant push towards reshaping the country's healthcare narrative from treatment to prevention.

Launched during the Yoga Mahotsav 2026 earlier this month by Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, the initiative is being seen as a timely intervention to tackle various lifestyle diseases.

The initiative has been developed by the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine (Yoga) (WHOCCIND 118), at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush.

The protocols are designed as structured, evidence-based modules that integrate Yogic practices into daily life in a simple, accessible, and scalable manner.

India today faces an alarming rise in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular ailments, chronic respiratory conditions, and mental health disorders, an official source said.

According to recent estimates, these conditions now account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths in the country, signalling a clear epidemiological shift from infectious diseases to lifestyle-driven illnesses.

With a growing burden of mortality attributed to NCDs each year, the urgency for preventive solutions has never been greater, the source underlined. It is in this context that the new yoga protocols assume significance.

Built on scientific evidence and clinical insights, the modules prescribe daily sessions of 30 to 60 minutes that combine asanas, pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques, sources said.

The approach is gradual, adaptable, and designed to suit varying fitness levels and medical conditions.

Emphasising the preventive potential of yoga, Jadhav noted that prevention is the future of healthcare, and yoga is India's answer to the rising burden of lifestyle diseases.

"Through these evidence-based protocols, we are empowering every citizen to take charge of their own health and well-being in a simple, accessible, and sustainable manner. By integrating yoga into daily life, we aim to shift the focus from illness to wellness, reducing long-term healthcare pressures,” he said.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to building a healthier nation through holistic, preventive, and people-centric approaches rooted in India's rich traditional knowledge," the minister said.

What sets the initiative apart is its targeted design, with specific yoga interventions curated for major health conditions.

For diabetes, the focus is on improving metabolic balance and glycaemic control; for hypertension, on calming the nervous system and regulating blood pressure; and for bronchial asthma, on strengthening respiratory capacity and improving lung function.

Studies and meta-analyses have consistently shown that such integrated yoga practices can lead to measurable improvements in clinical outcomes.

Highlighting the scientific foundation of the initiative, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that "the protocols are rooted in evidence and have been carefully developed to align traditional knowledge with modern clinical understanding.” From playful yoga modules for young children to mental health-focused routines for adolescents, and mobility-enhancing practices for the elderly to specialised guidelines for women and pregnant mothers, the initiative seeks to make yoga a lifelong companion for health and well-being, another official source explained.

At a time when mental health concerns are rising sharply, the protocols also place strong emphasis on emotional well-being, with dedicated practices focused on breathing and meditation aimed at reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Public health experts believe the initiative's real strength lies in its scalability. With minimal infrastructure requirements, the protocols can be implemented across schools, workplaces, healthcare centres, and community spaces, making them a cost-effective solution for a country of India's size and diversity.

Beyond individual health benefits, the larger impact could be systemic, reducing long-term healthcare costs and easing pressure on medical infrastructure, the source said.

The launch also reinforces India's position as a global leader in promoting yoga as a holistic health solution. By institutionalising structured protocols and linking them to public health goals, the government is attempting to transform yoga from a periodic practice into an everyday habit, he added.

As the country prepares for the International Day of Yoga, the message is clear: Yoga is no longer just a cultural legacy; it is emerging as a critical tool in India's fight against modern-day health challenges, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)