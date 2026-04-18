Ministry Of Ayush Announces 104 Scholarships For Foreign Students, Check Details

The Ministry of Ayush has announced 104 scholarships for foreign students under its AYUSH Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2026-27. The initiative aims to promote traditional Indian systems of medicine, Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, by enabling international students to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes in India.

Scholarship Allowances

Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided across different levels of study.

Undergraduate (UG) students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000, along with a monthly house rent allowance (HRA) of Rs 6,500 in Grade 1 cities and Rs 5,500 in other cities, and an annual contingent grant of Rs 5,000.

Postgraduate (PG) students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 and an HRA of Rs 7,000.

PhD scholars will be entitled to a monthly stipend of Rs 22,000, along with an HRA of Rs 12,500 in Grade I cities and Rs 10,000 in other cities.

Additionally, a one-time thesis or dissertation grant of Rs 7,000 will be provided for courses where a project report is mandatory.

ICCR Scholarships Academic Year 2026-27: Guidelines/Rules For Foreign Students

Application Through A2A Portal Mandatory

Candidates must apply online through the official A2A portal of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations at a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode, including Indian Missions or universities, will not be accepted.

Applicants are advised to fill in all details carefully, as discrepancies may lead to rejection. Only one application per candidate per academic year is allowed. Multiple registrations will result in the cancellation of all applications, even at later stages of the selection process.

ICCR Scholarship Programme 2026-27: Timelines For Scholarship Process

Key Instructions For Applicants

Candidates must upload all required documents on the portal, including a passport-size photograph with a white background. They should also review course details, eligibility criteria, and duration on the respective university websites before applying.

Applicants can select up to five institutions and courses in order of preference. However, any change of course or institution after the award of the scholarship is not permitted.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The maximum age limit is 35 years for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and 40 years for PhD programmes.

There is no upper age limit for courses in Indian languages and performing arts.

A valid passport with a minimum of two years' validity as of July 1, 2026, is mandatory.

Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in English and submit a 500-word essay. Scores from recognised tests such as IELTS or TOEFL may also be submitted.

Selection of Course and Institution

ICCR scholarships are offered only for study at universities and institutions empanelled with ICCR, the list of which is available on the A2A portal.

Applicants can choose up to five institutions and courses, in order of priority, based on eligibility criteria.

Applications will be scrutinised independently by the respective institutions for admission.

Candidates applying for undergraduate science or engineering courses must have studied Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry at the Class 12 level, while those opting for biology-based courses must have studied Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

No admission is offered to foreign students for BTech programmes at IITs under this scheme. For MBA programmes, some institutions may require a valid GMAT score.

Scholarships are available only for structured courses of at least one year in duration at the UG, PG, PhD, and select certificate or diploma levels (limited to Indian languages, literature, performing/visual arts, and Yoga).

Short-term courses are not covered, and research admissions are permitted only at the PhD level.

PhD applicants must submit a synopsis of their proposed research topic, preferably avoiding data collection outside India.

Candidates applying for performing arts courses are required to upload a recent performance video or YouTube link.

Courses in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are covered under the scheme.

However, scholarships are not available for medical science, paramedical fields such as nursing or physiotherapy, law, or integrated programmes.

If required, applicants must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities at their own expense, as such costs are not reimbursed by ICCR or Indian Missions.

Compliance and Responsibilities

Selected students must meet medical fitness requirements, complete visa formalities, and adhere to all academic and conduct guidelines during their stay in India. Any violation of rules may result in cancellation of the scholarship.

The Ministry stated that the scheme is part of India's broader effort to strengthen global engagement in traditional systems of medicine.