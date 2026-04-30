Delhi To Boost Homoeopathy, Integrate AYUSH With Mainstream Healthcare: Minister

The Delhi government is working to strengthen homoeopathy services and integrate AYUSH systems with mainstream healthcare, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the government marked World Homoeopathy Day 2026 with a scientific seminar at the NDMC Convention Centre on the 271st birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann.

The seminar, themed "Homoeopathy in the Era of Integrative Medicine: Bridging Traditions, Advancing Health", was jointly organised by the Delhi State AYUSH Society and the Directorate of AYUSH, marking the first such collaboration between the two.

"Homoeopathy has immense potential in addressing today's healthcare challenges, especially in stress management and chronic conditions. The Delhi Government is committed to strengthening AYUSH infrastructure and ensuring its effective integration with mainstream healthcare," Singh said, according to the statement.

He said over 120 homoeopathic dispensaries across Delhi are providing free consultation and medicines, catering to nearly 19 lakh patients annually, reflecting growing public trust in the system.

The minister added that the government is working to open new polyclinics, address staff shortages and expand services, particularly in underserved areas.

Highlighting a key initiative, Singh spoke about the Integrated AYUSH Stress Management Public Health Programme under the 'Manas Swasthya' vision, aimed at addressing psychosomatic disorders through a combined approach of Ayurveda, Yoga and Homoeopathy.

He also emphasised the need for integrating AYUSH systems with allopathic care through a co-location model, allowing patients to access multiple treatment systems under one roof.

The event was attended by senior officials, policymakers and experts from organisations such as the Central Government Health Scheme, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy.

The programme also saw the release of IEC material on the role of homoeopathy in musculoskeletal disorders and the felicitation of practitioners, including Padma Shri awardees V K Gupta, Anil Kumari Malhotra and Kalyan Banerjee.

The government will continue to focus on strengthening infrastructure, expanding access and promoting research in AYUSH systems, the statement said. PTI SGV SGV HIG HIG

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