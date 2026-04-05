6 Best Yoga Asanas For People Suffering From Asthma

Asthma can make breathing feel tough, especially during stressful times or attacks. However, yoga can be a simple, natural way to alleviate the breathing issues. These gentle poses strengthen your lungs, improve airflow, and calm your mind without any strain. Regular practice helps build breath control, reduces triggers like anxiety, and improves overall energy. People suffering from asthma, performing specific asanas can make a noticeable difference, building resilience without exertion. Read on to know about some of the best yoga asanas for people suffering from asthma.

Yoga Asanas For Asthma

1. Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

Start your session with Sukhasana to cultivate deep, diaphragmatic breathing. This helps calm the overactive nervous system that's often linked to asthma flare-ups. Sit comfortably on a mat with legs crossed, spine straight, and hands resting on your knees. Touch the tip of your thumb to your index finger while extending the other fingers. Close your eyes and inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four, then exhale slowly for six, focusing on belly expansion rather than chest lifting. Hold this for 5-10 minutes daily. This pose builds breath awareness, gradually expanding lung volume and easing anxiety. It is ideal for beginners with asthma.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana is good for opening the chest cavity, stretching the diaphragm and intercostal muscles to improve airflow and counteract the tightness. Lie face down with your forehead on the mat, palms placed under your shoulders, and elbows hugging your sides. Inhale deeply, gently press into your hands to lift your chest forward and upward, and keep your gaze forward. Hold for 15-30 seconds while breathing steadily, then release slowly, repeat for 3-5 times. Over time, this strengthens respiratory muscles, boosts circulation to the lungs, and encourages fuller inhalations.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This backbend activates the diaphragm, expands the thoracic region, and stimulates the endocrine system to lower stress hormones. Lie on your back, bend your knees with feet flat and hip-width apart, arms alongside your body. Inhale and press your feet down to lift your hips upwards, drawing your shoulder blades together and optionally clasping hands beneath your back for stability. Keep your neck relaxed and breathe deeply for 20-30 seconds before lowering. Practice 3 rounds. It not only improves posture for lung function but also massages abdominal organs.

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Adho Mukha Svanasana benefits the entire respiratory tract by elongating the spine, inverting the torso to encourage complete exhalations, and massaging the lungs. Begin on all fours, tuck your toes, and lift your hips upward and back to form an inverted V shape, with hands shoulder-width and feet hip-width. Pedal your heels alternately to deepen the stretch, keeping your head relaxed between your arms. Take long breaths for 30-60 seconds and repeat 3 times. The pose clears air from the lungs, strengthens the core for better diaphragmatic control, and promotes oxygenation throughout the body.

5. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

This seated twist detoxifies the lungs by wringing out toxins, stimulates digestive fire to curb inflammation, and improves lung flexibility. Sit with legs extended, bend your right knee and cross it over the left thigh, and place your left elbow outside the right knee. Inhale to lengthen your spine, exhale to twist right, hooking your right hand behind you, and hold for 20-30 seconds per side while syncing breath with the twist. This asana balances energy flow, reduces mucous buildup in airways, and fosters diaphragmatic freedom.

6. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Uttanasana calms the mind-body connection, indirectly opens the chest by lengthening the back body, and uses gravity to flood the lungs with fresh blood. Stand tall at the top of your mat, hinge forward from the hips on an exhale, bending knees if hamstrings feel tight, and let your hands rest on shins, blocks, or the floor. Relax your head and neck, breathing slowly for 30-45 seconds before rolling up. It corrects forward slouching that compresses lungs, promotes parasympathetic activation for relaxed breathing, and soothes bronchi.

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