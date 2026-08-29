The risk of slips and falls is increased during the monsoon, due to damp flooring, uneven surfaces, and slick roads. Although an ankle twist may appear to be a minor injury at first, it can occasionally result in ligament damage or even a fracture. Recovery may be delayed if ongoing discomfort or oedema is ignored and regular activities are carried out.

Knowing when to get medical attention and how to manage an ankle injury can help prevent complications and allow for full recovery.

What Happens When You Twist Your Ankle?

An ankle sprain occurs when the ligaments supporting the ankle are stretched or torn. It usually happens when a person falls down and the foot suddenly rolls or turns. The injury can range from a mild ligament stretch to a complete tear.

A fall can also cause a fracture, particularly when there is serious force. Severe pain, swelling or difficulty putting weight on the affected foot should therefore not be dismissed as a simple sprain or twist.

Sprain or Fracture? Know the Difference

Pain, swelling and difficulty walking can occur with both sprains and fractures, making them difficult to distinguish without medical assessment. A fracture may be suspected when there is severe pain, marked swelling, visible deformity, tenderness over a bone or an inability to bear weight.

An ankle sprain can also involve injury to the ligaments on the outer side of the ankle, particularly the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and calcaneofibular ligament (CFL). Unlike fractures, these ligament injuries may not be visible on an X-ray. A normal X-ray, therefore, does not always rule out a significant ligament injury.

Also Read: Think It's Just A Sprain? Why Ignoring An Ankle Injury Can Cause Problems Years Later

Immediate Care After an Ankle Injury

For a mild ankle injury, protect the ankle from further strain and rest from activities that increase pain. Applying a cold pack wrapped in a cloth for short periods and keeping the injured leg elevated can help manage swelling.

Ice should not be applied directly to the skin. Avoid forceful massage or stretching immediately after an injury, particularly when there is significant pain or swelling.

If the injury is severe or you cannot bear weight, seek medical evaluation rather than relying only on home care.

When Should You See an Orthopaedic Specialist?

If you have an injured ankle with acute or increasing pain, marked swelling, an inability to bear weight, obvious deformity, numbness or persistent symptoms, you should seek medical treatment.

Major ligament damage may require proper support and therapy even in the absence of an evident fracture. If pain or swelling persists, particularly over the outer aspect of the ankle, an underlying ligament injury such as ATFL or CFL damage should be evaluated. Depending on the clinical examination and symptoms, an MRI may be recommended to assess the extent of ligament and other soft-tissue injury and guide appropriate treatment.

Early assessment can help determine the severity of the injury and provide guidance for healing.

Walking After an Ankle Twist

Whether you can walk safely depends on the severity of the injury. Some mild sprains may allow weight-bearing with manageable discomfort, while more serious injuries may require temporary support or reduced weight-bearing.

Do not force yourself to walk through significant pain. If walking remains difficult or symptoms worsen, consult an orthopaedic specialist.

Why Proper Recovery Matters

An ankle sprain may improve with appropriate care, but returning to sports, exercise or strenuous activity too quickly can increase the risk of reinjury.

Once the initial pain and swelling have settled, rehabilitation may include exercises to restore ankle movement, strength, balance and stability. Completing rehabilitation is particularly important for people who have experienced repeated ankle sprains.

Also Read: BTS's RM Injures Ankle Before Arirang Live Concert: Accessory Navicular Sprain Explained

Preventing Monsoon Ankle Injuries

Simple precautions can reduce the risk of slips and ankle injuries during the rainy season:

Wear footwear with good grip on wet surfaces

Walk carefully on slippery or uneven ground

Avoid rushing on wet stairs and roads

Use handrails where available

Keep indoor floors dry and free of obstacles

Take extra care around potholes and uneven surfaces

Avoid walking through areas where the ground is difficult to see

A twisted ankle after a monsoon slip should not always be dismissed as a minor sprain. Ligament injuries and fractures can both cause pain and swelling and may require medical assessment.

Protecting the injured ankle and avoiding activities that worsen symptoms can support recovery. If pain or swelling persists, particularly over the outer side of the ankle, ligament injuries such as ATFL or CFL tears should be considered. These may not be visible on an X-ray, and an MRI may be recommended when clinically indicated to assess the extent of the injury.

If you cannot bear weight, have severe pain, marked swelling or a visible deformity after a fall, consult an orthopaedic specialist promptly.

(By Dr. Krishna Subramanyam, Sr. Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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