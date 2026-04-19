Nutritionist Shares Easy Protein-Rich Foods You Can Add To Your Daily Diet For Better Health

Protein is one of the most important nutrients for your body because it supports muscle building, helps in recovery, improves fat loss and keeps you full for longer. This means fewer unnecessary cravings, better appetite control and more stable energy throughout the day. And high-protein meals don't have to be boring, complicated or limited. The idea is actually very simple: you just need to include enough protein in your daily meals by using regular, easy-to-find foods.

Explaining this in a simple way, nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a post on Instagram where she mentions how protein intake is a “game changer” for overall health and fitness.

If you are in a fat loss phase, protein helps you stay full even in a calorie deficit so you don't feel like bingeing. If you are working out and trying to build muscle, it supports muscle repair and growth after exercise. And even if your goal is general health, protein ensures your body functions properly and stays strong.

Batra shared some simple, everyday high-protein foods that can easily be included in your diet.

Chicken breast (100g) gives around 22g of protein and is one of the easiest non-veg sources.

Paneer (100-150g) provides about 19-27g of protein and fits well in Indian meals.

3 whole eggs or an omelette give around 18-20g protein and at the same time, are easy to prepare as well.

Fish (100g) provides roughly 20-22g of protein along with healthy fats.

Soya chunks (50g raw) are a powerful plant-based option with about 25 g of protein.

Tofu (200g), which many take as an alternative to paneer, offers around 22–24g of protein and works well in multiple dishes.

Even simple foods like 2 besan chillas can give around 16-18g of protein. They are one of the best breakfast options, especially for people with a busy schedule.

The main point Batra highlights is not perfection but balance and consistency. You don't need to eat the same thing every day or follow strict rules.

“Mix and match based on your lifestyle, preferences, and cravings. Eat better. Feel stronger. Look sharper. Repeat,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.